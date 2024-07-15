Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Manbagi Rumiko appears to have successfully passed the Wakai family's assessment and is now officially accepted as a member of the Wakai household through marriage. While this outcome may not have been Rumiko's initial intention, fans can look forward to the two high schooler’s romance as it continues growing.

Fans were also introduced to a new character, Kanchi Gai, who fought Tadano over Komi in the last chapter. With a new friend now added to the list, fans cannot wait for Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472 to release with more. Don’t miss the chapter as it drops, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472 is set for release on July 17, 2024. In case of any delays, fans can anticipate its availability by July 24, 2024, at the latest. For updates, fans are encouraged to follow Tomohito Oda's official X account, @ooodaaaatooo.

Upon its release, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472 will be digitally accessible on Viz Media's website. Physical copies of the chapter will also be included in Shokugan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 34.

Expected plot in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472 will involve a ‘winter study session,’ where fans can anticipate Tadano visiting the Komi family home over winter break for a study get-together. With the upcoming exams, Tadano likely aims to get Komi Shouko’s help with his studies – or vice versa.

Fans can expect some endearing and humorous interactions between the two as Tadano navigates the awkward yet charming dynamics of the Komi household in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472. Additionally, the presence of Komi’s family grandmother, who seems to dislike Tadano, will add some excitement to this winter break study session.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 470-471 recap

In Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 470, titled Girlfriend, Part 3, the story continues with Manbagi Rumiko visiting Wakai Taketoshi's house to inform his father, Kazuto, about their dating status. Kazuto, harboring a stereotype that gyarus cannot cook, asks Manbagi to prepare a meal. To his surprise, the omurice she makes tastes normal.

Taketoshi then eats the entire meal, expressing that he enjoys all of Rumiko's cooking, regardless of others' opinions. Kazuto is moved by their chemistry as a couple. He accepts Manbagi and invites her to come home anytime, asking her to cook for Taketoshi whenever he is not around.

Rumiko gladly accepts this offer in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 470. Kazuto goes a step further and gives his blessing for their marriage, which confuses Manbagi, as she had only intended to inform Kazuto about their dating status.

Taketoshi and Kazuto are bewildered by this misunderstanding. After Manbagi leaves, Kazuto comments to his son that Rumiko is well-endowed, leaving Taketoshi feeling awkward about his father's remark.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 471, titled The Wrong Idea, introduces Kanchi Gai, a classmate of Komi Shouko. Every morning, Gai winks at Komi, who does not notice this. Gai gets the wrong idea and thinks Komi is his girlfriend. He then feels jealous when he sees her spending time with Tadano Hitohito. Gai challenges Tadano to a duel, throwing a glove at him as a symbol of his challenge.

At the riverbank, Gai tells Tadano that Komi only has eyes for him, and challenges Tadano to various games to prove who is better suited for Komi. He loses all of them miserably, and in desperation, Gai attempts to attack Tadano but is pushed away easily. Tadano tells Gai to give up.

After a quick, one-sided ‘fight’ where both end up wounded, a defeated Gai admits his loss and asks Tadano to make Komi happy in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 471, which Tadano promises to do. The next day, Gai act more familiar and friendly towards Tadano. When Gai winks at Tadano, he winks back, leaving Komi rather confused about the situation.

