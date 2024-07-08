Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 470: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Manbagi and Wakai’s relationship has been growing strong, and now Manbagi faces the most daunting challenge: meeting Wakai’s parents. With the meeting already off to a less-than-ideal start, fans can only wonder how the couple's future course of action. Don’t miss the upcoming chapter and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 470: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 470 is scheduled to be released on July 10, 2024. Should there be any delays, fans can anticipate its release no later than July 17, 2024. For updates, fans are encouraged to follow Tomohito Oda's official X account, @ooodaaaatooo.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 470 will be available digitally on Viz Media's website upon release. On the other hand, physical copies of the chapter can be found in Shokugan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 33.

Expected plot of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 470

In Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 470, fans can anticipate the continuation of the cooking challenge between Manbagi and Wakai’s father, Kazuto. As tensions ease between them, this chapter is likely to reveal Manbagi’s culinary skills, which may surprise Kazuto and further endear her to him.

Additionally, there might be more heart-to-heart conversations that deepen the understanding between Manbagi and Wakai’s father in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 470. Fans can expect the Komi-san classic humor, as well as a possible shift in Kazuto’s perception of Manbagi, leading to a stronger bond between her and Wakai.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapters 467-468 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapters 467 to 468 consist of 18 pages that update readers on the status of Manbagi Rumiko and Wakai Taketoshi's growing relationship. The chapters are titled Box Lunch, Girlfriend, Part 1, and Girlfriend, Part 2 in order.

Chapter 467 begins with Manbagi in the kitchen cooking, giving us an update on Wakai. His soccer team lost in the finals of the autumn tournament, but Wakai and Daraimon got scouted. Manbagi thinks to herself that it's strange to know someone who might go pro since they might appear on TV.

She then thinks about her life in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 467, saying she has been bored and watching makeup tutorials. She is currently making a boxed lunch — a bento — for Wakai. At school, Manbagi meets a first-year student who calls for Wakai, referring to him as "super phenomena man."

Wakai is very happy to see her and even happier that she made him lunch. His soccer teammates tease him in the background as he opens it excitedly, and Manbagi seems frustrated looking at his happy face, seemingly understanding the nickname. The chapter ends with the two smiling happily.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 468 continues this scene, as Manbagi asks to come meet Wakai’s parents. Wakai blushes, feeling the weight of this development as he overthinks the matter. Meanwhile, Manbagi takes things very lightly, believing this to be normal as she bases her assumption on Komi and Tadano's relationship.

A few days later, at Wakai's house, Kazuto Wakai, Wakai's father, waits excitedly while imagining that this meeting meant marriage, taking the matter as seriously as his son. When Manbagi arrives and greets him casually, Kazuto is taken aback by her gyaru appearance, which he had imagined as a potential negative influence on his son.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 469 opens with Manbagi, Wakai, and his father in the dining room where Kazuto serves tea. Manbagi, confident in her appearance and greeting, believes she has made a good impression. However, Kazuto remains skeptical, questioning Wakai's judgment.

He asks Wakai if he is sure about this girl and if she is taking advantage of him, but Wakai responds that she's cute. Kazuto thinks Wakai has been brainwashed. Manbagi then greets him again, this time more normally, and Kazuto wonders if he is too quick to judge.

A series of misunderstandings led to Kazuto believing Manbagi was not right for Wakai in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 469. To test her, he asks Manbagi to cook, hoping to expose her inadequacies to Wakai. As Manbagi prepares, she engages Kazuto in conversation about his job, discovering a shared connection through their parents' similar professions.

This dialogue helps soften Kazuto's attitude, as both Manbagi and Wakai express admiration for his work. The last panel of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 469 sees Osana Najimi teasing that the next chapter would be on "explosive gyaru cooking," with Tadano dismissing it as false advertising.

For more updates on Manbagi’s meeting with the Wakais in the Komi Can't Communicate manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.