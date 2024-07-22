Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 473: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With Tadano Hitohito and Komi Shoko off to a study camp at Komi’s grandmother's house, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 473 is set to see the focus shift to their classmates. As Najimi and the others get up to their usual antics, fans can look forward to another delightful Komi chapter. Don’t miss it as releases; keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 473: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472 is slated for release on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. In the event of any delays, the chapter will likely be available by July 31, 2024, at the latest. Stay updated by following Tomohito Oda's official Twitter/X account, @ooodaaaatooo, where announcements will be made.

Once released, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472 can be accessed digitally through Viz Media's website. Physical copies will also be included in Shokugan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 35, ensuring both digital and print options for readers.

Expected plot in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 473

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 473 will likely see Shiina Muzuka, last seen in Chapter 452, make an appearance. With Komi and Tadano absent, their classmates, especially Osana Najimi, may find themselves bored and try to befriend Shiina.

However, given Shiina's dislike for people placing expectations on her, she may not entertain their attempts. On the other hand, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 473 may instead feature an update on Komi and Tadano’s study camp.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472 is titled Mock Exam Results, and begins at the end of November. The teacher distributes the results of the mock exams, but Komi Shouko did not take them as her university plans are already set. Tadano Hitohito, however, did take the exams.

Komi, curiously watching Tadano receive his results, wonders how he did but is too anxious to ask him directly. The couple then move from the classroom to the study hall, where Komi and Tadano begin studying. After some time, Komi finally musters the courage to ask Tadano about his results.

Tadano seems hesitant to answer, causing Komi to immediately apologize and say he doesn't need to tell her. Tadano reassures her that he doesn't mind sharing but suggests they leave the study hall since others are studying. Once outside in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472, Tadano shows Komi his results.

His first choice of university is Aoyama Academy University's Department of Education, the same university Komi plans to attend. However, his likelihood of getting into the university is low. Tadano nervously rambles, explaining that he didn't have any ulterior motives for choosing the same university as Komi, but eventually admits the truth: he wanted to go to the same university as her.

He sadly notes that he didn't perform as well as he hoped and is not as extraordinary as he thought. Komi, wanting to encourage Tadano, thinks to herself that she would be happy if they went to the same university. Just as she is about to cheer him on, Tadano smiles and declares that he hasn't given up in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472.

He explains that while he used to strive to be normal and not stand out, he now feels the need to do better since he is dating Komi. He says that he has decided to give up being ordinary, and Komi blushes at his determination. Komi quickly takes out her phone and makes a short call.

She then turns to Tadano and tells him that she wants to support him in his studies. She suggests having a ‘study camp’ at her grandmother's house. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 472 ends with them on a train heading to her grandmother's house. Komi smiles sweetly at Tadano, who blushes heavily in confusion.

