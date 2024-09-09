Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 480: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

The last chapter of Komi Can’t Communicate saw the return of Akira, Komi’s cousin, who scrutinized Tadano. However, her initial criticism and antics eventually made way to her understanding of Tadano as a ‘butler boyfriend,’ to which she expressed her approval.

With Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 480 just around the corner with more adorable interactions between Tadano and the Komi household, don’t miss it as it releases. Keep reading to find out when it drops, what to expect, where to read it, and more.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 480: Release date and where to read

The release date of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 475 does not project any particular delays. Keeping that in mind, the next chapter will likely come out on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Should the chapter be delayed, however, it should become available by September 18 at the latest. Komi's high school adventures can only be read on Viz Media's official platforms.

What to expect in Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 480?

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 480 will see Akira's family arrive at the Komi household, and readers can expect to learn more about her eccentric relatives, who may share Akira’s unconventional ideals.

The chapter will likely explore their interactions and how Akira's family reacts to Tadano. Additionally, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 480 may see the Komi family making homemade mochi, a traditional Japanese rice cake. This could be tied to preparations for an upcoming Japanese festival.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 479 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479 is titled Studying at Grandma's House – Akira Attacks. Two weeks into the study camp, Tadano takes a break outside and notices signs of impending rain. He then sees Akira Komi, Komi's cousin, arrive on a bicycle.

She ignores his greeting and goes inside, loudly asking if the boy outside is Komi’s boyfriend. Later, the three are seen studying together, with Akira preparing for her high school entrance exams. She continuously stares at Tadano, and they then have a conversation about their grade.

She then questions his results for his chosen university, criticizing him for achieving so little. She also makes him switch from formal to informal speech. Akira later talks non-stop about a classroom incident and asks Tadano why he hasn't reprimanded her in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479.

She then abruptly begins dancing ballet, glaring at him for not questioning her behavior. Her antics escalate when she dresses in male cosplay, declaring Komi hers. This prompts Tadano to feel a strange sense of rivalry. Komi eventually stops Akira, calling her rowdy.

When Tadano leaves for the bathroom, Akira asks Komi why she’s dating him. Komi responds by emphasizing his kind-hearted nature, though Akira insists that Komi's boyfriend should be more ‘manly’ in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479.

Tadano overhears this conversation, confused by what Akira expects of him. At dinner, Akira decides to stay over and continues her intense scrutiny of Tadano. The next morning, she joins them on their jog, struggling to keep up. They encounter Mita, whose truck is stuck in the mud again.

Tadano rushes to help free it, and Komi and Akira join him. Later, after getting muddy, the trio returns home to wash up. Akira, observing Tadano’s helpfulness after he ‘saved’ her from a spider, begins to understand why Komi likes him, likening him to a “butler-boyfriend.”

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479 ends with Akira admitting to Komi that she likes Tadano, leaving Komi confused when she calls him “Sebastian.”

