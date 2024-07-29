Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 474: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With a brief detour depicting Komi Shouko’s conversations Muzuka Shiina in the last chapter, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 474 is set to return to Tadano Hitohito’s stay at the Komi’s grandmother’s house. Don’t miss the chapter to find out how his study retreat goes. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 474: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 474 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. If there are any delays, it should be available by August 7, 2024, at the latest. For updates, follow Tomohito Oda's official Twitter/X account, @ooodaaaatooo.

Once available, Chapter 474 will be accessible digitally through Viz Media's website. Additionally, physical copies will be included in Shokugan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 36, providing readers with both digital and print options.

What to expect in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 474?

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 474 will likely see the focus shift back to the present, as Tadano begins his month-long stay at Komi's grandmother's house. Fans can anticipate seeing Tadano's interactions with Komi's grandmother, Yuiko Komi, in this chapter.

As they stay together under the same roof during this time, Tadano and Grandma Komi are likely to clash a couple of times, given her dislike for the boy. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 474 may also see some adorable moments between Tadano and Komi Shouko, while Tadano adjusts to his new environment and seeks to impress Komi's family.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 473 recap

Titled ‘I Want to Touch Your Earrings,’ Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 473 begins as Komi Shouko is seen watching Muzuka Shiina curiously all day. This eventually annoys Shiina, prompting her to ask Komi what she wanted. Embarrassed, Komi asks if she can touch Shiina's earrings. Shiina immediately declines, leaving Komi shocked and inching away while looking back to see if Shiina might change her mind.

When she doesn't, Komi starts pouting, saying she never wanted to touch them anyway, hoping this reverse psychology might work. When Shiina inquires about this tactic, Komi explains that Shiina tends to be a bit contrary. Shiina ends up relenting to her request, on the condition that she could touch Komi's ear in exchange.

Komi agrees, and she touches Shiina's piercings, fascinated by them. After satisfying her curiosity, Komi allows Shiina to touch her ear. This embarrasses Komi greatly, and she blushes profusely. Shiina then sticks her finger in Komi's ear in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 473, shocking her and causing her to move away rapidly while turning red.

Shiina laughs at Komi's reaction, while Komi, unable to speak through her embarrassment and shock, puffs up at her. The rest of the class is surprised to see Komi talking to Shiina. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 473 concludes with Shiina teasing Komi, lying and telling her that piercings hurt so much she'll faint, before asking if she wanted one. Komi shakes her head profusely in refusal.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

