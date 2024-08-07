Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Tadano has made significant strides in bonding with Komi's grandmother, Yuiko, in recent chapters of Komi Can't Communicate. Their warm interactions during the study camp have managed to endear him to Yuiko and now, fans are excited to see how the dynamics between Tadano, Komi, and Yuiko will continue.

With each chapter bringing fresh moments of growth and tenderness, fans can look forward to reading Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478 to witness how Tadano’s relationship with Komi’s family will further develop. Don’t miss the chapter, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. If there are any delays, it should be available by August 28, 2024, at the latest. For the latest updates, follow Tomohito Oda’s official Twitter/X account, @ooodaaaatooo.

Once released, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478 will be available digitally on Viz Media’s website. Additionally, physical copies will be included in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 39, offering readers both digital and print options.

What to expect in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478?

In Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478, fans can anticipate an intriguing turn of events where Komi Shoko finds herself in a situation causing her ‘distress.’ The chapter will likely entail more new events at Komi’s grandmother’s place as the two continue their study camp.

Given that Yuiko Komi has seemingly warmed up to Tadano in the last few chapters, she might become more involved in the young couple’s study camp, be it by offering some study tips in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478, or by preparing snacks/refreshments for the two.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 476-477 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 476 is titled Studying at Grandma's House, Part 3, and begins with Tadano preparing for a morning jog. As he steps outside, he encounters Yuiko Komi, Komi Shoko’s grandmother as she hangs up freshly washed clothes.

Tadano expresses his gratitude for her hospitality and asks to use the shower upon his return. After his jog, Tadano takes a shower and discovers a breakfast spread on the table with no one around. Yuiko, who is seen praying, tells him to eat.

Tadano, however, decides to join her in prayer first, showing his respect and gratitude. They then eat breakfast together, and after some initial awkwardness in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 476, they begin a conversation about teaching. Yuiko shares her experiences while Tadano listens attentively.

Meanwhile, Komi Shoko, who had overslept, rushes downstairs. She is pleasantly surprised to see Tadano and her grandmother chatting casually. She joins them for breakfast, smiling happily at the growing bond between them.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 477 is titled Studying at Grandma's House, Part 4, and picks up where the previous chapter left off. Komi apologizes to Tadano for sleeping in and explains that she stayed up late to create a detailed schedule for their study camp.

Tadano thanks her and notices an empty slot between 2 and 3 pm on the schedule. Komi only smiles mysteriously in response. They follow the schedule diligently until 2 pm, when Komi reveals that the empty slot is reserved for ‘naptime.’

She explains that she read about the benefits of taking a nap around 2 pm to improve studying efficiency. Tadano feels embarrassed and finds it difficult to fall asleep in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 477, especially when Komi comes close and encourages him to rest.

As he tries to relax, he notices Yuiko watching them again. However, this time she closes the door and walks away with a smile on her face and Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 477ends with Yuiko thinking the two are cute.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.