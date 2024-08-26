Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479 Delayed: Check New Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Komi and Tadano continue their study camp at Grandma Komi’s house, studying for the college entrance exams. As the two grow closer to one another, fans look forward to seeing their interactions in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479 as well.

Unfortunately for eager fans, the manga’s latest chapter has been delayed by a week, and will only be available after a considerable wait. Keep reading to find out when Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479 will be released, as well as where to read the chapter, the expected plot and a recap of the previous chapter.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479: Release date and where to read

The manga is on break this week, with Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479 scheduled for release on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. If there are any delays, it will be available by September 11, 2024, at the latest.

For updates, fans can follow Tomohito Oda on Twitter/X at @ooodaaaatooo. Once released, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479 will be available digitally on Viz Media’s website and in print within Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 41.

What to expect in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479?

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479 will likely continue the study camp at Komi's grandmother's house, focusing on further interactions between Komi, Tadano, and the townspeople like Mita. The chapter may explore Tadano’s early morning activities and how he became familiar with Yuiko Komi’s neighbourhood.

Fans can also expect more adorable moments between Komi and Tadano as their relationship continues to develop in the peaceful rural setting, with Komi likely confronting her feelings more directly in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 479.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478 is titled ‘Studying at Grandma's House, Part 5.’ The chapter opens with Tadano gently waking up Komi in the morning. Komi feels embarrassed and asks if Tadano saw her sleeping, but he pretends not to have noticed.

They head downstairs to join Yuiko, Komi’s grandmother, for breakfast. Tadano assists Yuiko in setting the table, which makes Komi question whether she's a “super sleepy-head” since she's always the last one to wake up.

As Tadano and Komi begin their study session, Komi becomes distracted when she sees Tadano drinking water, suddenly realizing she wants to kiss him. Shocked by her own thoughts, she shakes her head violently, confusing Tadano in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478.

Later, after dinner, Tadano takes a bath first, followed by Komi, who once again finds herself thinking about Tadano. Before bed, Tadano wishes her goodnight, causing her to blush as she contemplates her growing desire for him.

Tadano notices her red face and checks if she has a fever, apologizing for burdening her with helping him study. This only embarrasses Komi further, prompting her to run away, thinking she's a mess in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478.

The next day, Komi tries to wake up early to be the one to wake Tadano, only to find his room empty. She eventually spots him outside, exercising before meeting a villager named Mita. Mita thanks Tadano for helping her with her truck and gives him ten kilos of potatoes as a token of gratitude.

Komi, who was unaware of Tadano’s morning activities, is surprised and feels inadequate. She confesses to Tadano that she feels like a “super sleepy-head” and a mess, believing he would have been fine without her in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478.

Tadano reassures her, praising her for her efforts in helping him study, saying he would be lost without her. Overcome with emotion, Komi impulsively kisses him, leaving Tadano surprised. After a long kiss, she runs away, confessing that she likes him very much.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 478 ends as Tadano, though confused, reciprocates her confession, admitting that he's crazy about her.

