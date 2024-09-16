Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 482: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

After a month of their study camp, Tadano seems to have completely settled in at Komi Yuiko’s house. Having won Yuiko’s approval, Komi Shoko appears to be gearing up for the next phase in their relationship.

Don’t miss Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 482 to find out what her plans are for the new year, and keep reading to get the release date, where to read the chapter, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 482: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 482 is slated for release on September 18, 2024, barring any unforeseen delays. Should there be a deferral, the chapter will be made available by September 25, 2024, at the latest.

Fans can follow Tomohito Oda on Twitter/X at @ooodaaaatooo for more updates. As always, once Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 482 has been released, the chapter will be available digitally on Viz Media’s website. Fans can also find it in print within Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 42.

What to expect in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 482?

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 482 will likely pick up from where the last chapter left off, with Tadano and Komi sharing the futon. While the two are clearly growing closer, it remains uncertain whether anything more intimate will happen between them, especially given Komi Yuiko's protective and observant nature.

Fans can expect further bonding moments between Tadano and Komi in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 482, possibly interrupted by humorous or awkward situations. Additionally, Yuiko and the other relatives could continue to play a role in shaping the couple's interactions in the next few chapters.

Advertisement

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 480-481 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 480 is titled Relatives. The chapter begins on December 28th, with Komi and Tadano reviewing Tadano's studies. Tadano has improved his chances of getting into his university of choice, moving from a D to a B grade.

Komi congratulates him, just as Komi’s grandmother, Yuiko, calls them to help with making mochi. Akira, along with her parents, Sadayoshi and Ryouko, also join the family for the mochi-making session. As they prepare the mochi, Yuiko explains the traditions and symbolism behind the process at length.

This continues even while they eat the mochi. Sadayoshi and Ryouko realize that Yuiko truly likes Tadano since she also allows him to help in the kitchen, a space she usually keeps private. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 480 ends as the family enjoys the meal together.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 481 is titled New Year's Eve At Grandma's House. Continuing where the previous chapter left off, Yuiko ask about Tadano’s New Year’s Eve plans. When hearing that he intends to return home, Yuiko insists he stays.

Advertisement

Three days later, during the New Year's Eve celebrations, Tadano receives a call from his parents. Tadano hands Yuiko the phone, and they thank her for taking care of their son. Yuiko then praises Tadano’s upbringing and expresses her hope that their families grow closer.

Later, after bathing, Tadano finds Komi waiting outside the bathroom in the cold. They talk briefly before Komi walks into his room and lays in his futon. When she says she is cold, Tadano tries to turn on the heater, but she insists he join her in the futon. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 481 ends with both blushing as Tadano agrees.

To stay up-to-date with the Komi Can't Communicate manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.