My Hero Academia Chapter 423: Did BNHA Prove Itself To Be a Naruto Successor? Here's What Latest Chapter Hinted

This article contains major spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga

When Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia first started to come out a decade ago in 2014, a lot of people compared it to Masashi Kishimoto’s popular manga Naruto. It made a lot of sense seeing as both these stories started with a weaker protagonist who got their powers in an unexpected way and in the end, surpassed everyone in terms of power.

However, Naruto being one of the biggest names in the manga and anime industry meant that My Hero Academia had big shoes to fill. And up until now, people were not sure whether or not it could every call itself a worthy successor. But the last few chapters of the manga, especially the latest chapter 423, was able to prove the manga’s worth.

What happened in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia?

Chapter 423 of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia showed us the moment that all fans have been waiting for for the last few episodes. Aptly titled One For All Vs. All For One finally showed us the end of the decisive battle between Izuku Midoriya, and the overarching villain of the story, All For One.

The final battle brought all the different plots together and the ultimate battle between the power that was built from the sacrifice of so many people finally won against the power that only wanted to take every quirk in the world for itself. With the help of Tomura, everyone in his class, including Todoroki and Bakugo, and the power of all the One For All users of the past, including All For One’s brother Yoichi, Midoriya was able to deliver the final blow that finally finished off the final villain of the story.

Why is My Hero Academia a worthy successor of Naruto?

Even though My Hero Academia is a great series in and of itself, people were always wondering if the manga will be live up to Naruto, which managed to change the trajectory of modern shounene forever. Even though Naruto is set in a more historical setting and focuses on Ninjas whereas My Hero Academia is more sci-fi based due to its characters who all have superpowers, the two of them are quite similar in their ending.

At the end of Naruto, we saw the eponymous protagonist and his rival/friend Sasuke fight against the overarching villain Kaguya Otsutsuki. Much like My Hero Academia where Bakugo, and the rest of the class comes to the aid of Midoriya. The ending of Naruto, after the final battle was also phenomenal as we got to see Naruto and Sasuke locked in an all-out battle.

