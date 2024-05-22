My Hero Academia Chapter 424: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

My Hero Academia is edging closer to its conclusion with each chapter, and Chapter 424 is set to be very significant now that All For One has been vanquished. Following the final battle, fans eagerly await to see the aftermath of this exhausting war.

In the previous chapter, Deku defeated All For One with a powerful blow, and the heroes witnessed the clear sky and the shining sun for the first time in a long time. My Hero Academia Chapter 424 will likely continue from this point as Deku falls to the ground with the heroes surrounding him as the war officially concludes. Don’t miss the chapter and find out the release date, expected plot, and more here.

My Hero Academia Chapter 424: release date and where to read

My Hero Academia Chapter 424 will be released on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to MANGAPlus. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, June 2, at approximately 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET / 3:00 am GMT. However, please note that release times may vary depending on your location.

You can read My Hero Academia Chapter 424 on the official MANGAPlus platform, where it will be available for free upon release. Additionally, fans can access the chapter through other official sources, including Viz Media's website and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application.

What to expect in My Hero Academia Chapter 424?

With the war over, heroes will likely collapse from exhaustion, and the medical unit will arrive to save as many as possible. The focus will be on Deku, who will be honored as a war hero and recognized as the strongest hero of all time. Deku's potential Quirkless state might also be addressed in My Hero Academia Chapter 424, considering he transferred the remaining embers of One For All to All For One.

The aftermath of the war will definitely be depicted in My Hero Academia Chapter 424, with resounding celebratory reactions across Japan. Characters like Uraraka and other heroes not present on the battlefield should get some attention, so fans have some exciting conversations to look forward to as well.

My Hero Academia Chapter 423 recap

In My Hero Academia Chapter 423, titled One For All vs. All For One, All For One is shocked by Deku's powerful attack and realizes his Super Regeneration isn't working. He deduces that the combined efforts of the heroes have dulled his sensitivity, preventing him from noticing the flaws in his body.

Deku reflects on his training with All Might and the evolution of One For All and declares that his power has surpassed that of the previous holders and he now embodies the strength of all nine users. The immense power of One For All causes All For One's body to start disintegrating. However, All For One stubbornly uses his abilities to hold his body together, vowing that his dream alone will come true.

He contemplates transferring his consciousness into a new vessel, as he did with Tomura, and targets Deku, who is currently Quirkless. As Deku makes another attack, Kurogiri suddenly moves, apologizing to Eraser and Present Mic. He warps himself between Deku and All For One to protect Shigaraki Tomura, and Present Mic expresses frustration at Kurogiri’s kindness. In My Hero Academia Chapter 423, Kurogiri demands that All For One return Tomura.

Bakugo unexpectedly arrives in the air and uses an Explosion to dissipate Kurogiri. Dynamight encourages Deku not to let him surpass him and propels him forward. As Deku attacks, he tells All For One that despite everything, he sees him not as a Demon Lord but as a lonely man. All For One, desperate, implores Deku to stop.

In the vestige realm, All For One encounters the remaining embers of Yoichi. Yoichi praises Deku for adjusting the transfer to preserve the barest fragment of All For One, completing One For All's purpose. All For One tries to grasp Yoichi's embers and cries out in denial in My Hero Academia Chapter 423. Yoichi acknowledges his failure to guide his brother and says that Deku had managed to awaken the remaining embers of Tomura and the One For All users.

Together, they all land a final blow on All For One's vestige, destroying him for good. As Deku and Tomura's fists touch, Tomura talks about his failed destruction, tethered by Nana's spirit. He somberly addresses Deku, acknowledging his role as a destroyer. Deku responds that he fought to stop Tomura and his misery from spreading.

Tomura laughs, asking Deku to tell Spinner that Tomura Shigaraki kept fighting until the end. Deku replies that the destruction is already complete. My Hero Academia Chapter 423 concludes with the sky clearing as Tomura's body disintegrates into ashes, the end of a long and hard battle finally here.

