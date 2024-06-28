My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9: Hawks And Endeavor Team Up Against AFO; Spoilers From The Manga

Dabi has been defeated, and fans cannot wait to see more updates on the other fights taking place in the Final War. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 is set to see the battle against All For One to take place in full swing as Hawks and Endeavor face off against the villain. Keep reading to find out more about what happens next in the episode, with spoilers from the manga.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 spoilers from the manga

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 will be titled Extras. The episode will likely cover Chapters 353 to 355 of the manga and begins as Burnin announces Shoto’s victory over the comms. The heroes in Kamino cheer for Shoto Todoroki, using this success as motivation to finish off the last Near High-End Nomu after securing the remaining villains.

The news of Dabi's defeat reaches the center of operations, where Naomasa Tsukauchi informs a relieved All Might to spread the word. At the Jaku Hospital Ruins, near Gigantomachia's detainment facility, several UA students and Mt. Lady celebrate Shoto's triumph.

The Paranormal Liberation Front commanders express confusion at the heroes' preparedness, realizing they underestimated their strategy in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9. One commander, preparing a Feel Good Inc. support item, declares that their sacrifices will be in vain while referring to Midnight’s death, causing Pinky to get affected.

Advertisement

Red Riot arrives and reassures her that the area is secure, and they must do their part after Shoto's impressive victory. At Takoba National Stadium, Sugarman and Tailman discuss properly congratulating Shoto after the battle while Cellophane seems to be contemplating something. In the UA Flying Fortress, Dynamight laughs at Shoto's clear victory.

At the Troy parking lot, a villain observes the battlefield, noting that the villains who were split up were the primary fighters. He questions the plan for ‘the others’ left behind in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9, then looks toward Aoyama, who is guarded by Fat Gum.

The villain, Kunieda, remarks that no one has deceived All for One and lived, declaring himself All for One's next assassin. He then asks if Aoyama is ready to be the next target, to which Aoyama confidently responds in French, saying ‘Merci’ – thank you.

At Central Hospital, Present Mic announces Shoto's victory over Dabi. Tentacole saves Anima from a gigantic Spinner, who is incredulous at the news of Dabi’s defeat, calling it propaganda. In My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9, Spinner recalls how Dabi had refused more power from All for One while he accepted it.

Advertisement

He refuses to believe that someone with both the purpose and power he never had could lose. Commanding the heteromorph army, Spinner orders them to retrieve Kurogiri and destroy the status quo for him and Tomura's sake. Back in Kamino, Ingenium checks on Shoto, who apologizes for stalling his engines.

One hero, holding up Dabi’s battered and unconscious body, questions how Dabi is still alive just as a spark seems to ignite near his chest. At the Gunga Mountain Ruins, Endeavor is startled by the news of Dabi's defeat, prompting All for One to comment in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9.

Hawks warns Endeavor not to listen, already having anticipated the verbal assault. All for One berates Endeavor for not focusing on Toya and letting Shoto handle everything, saying that is why Endeavor will never win. He then prepares to attack them as an arsenal of Quirks activating on his fingers.

Advertisement

A flashback sees Hawks recall discussing All for One's main weakness, his life support mask, with Best Jeanist. They determined that All for One cannot function without it. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 will shift back to the present as Endeavor and Hawks rush towards All for One.

While Endeavor blocks multiple wind blades with Hell's Curtain, Hawks shoots his Fierce Wings at the villain. All for One dodges, mocking Hawks' prosthetic wings and their speed. Hawks thinks about keeping All for One in the air to prevent him from using his shock waves on the ground, intending to attack him without letting him touch them.

Endeavor attacks All for One with Vanishing Fist, which All for One attempts to block with Hardflame Fan. The heat passes through, and All for One fails to reflect it with Impact Recoil. Seeing Hawks ready to counterattack in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9, All for One asks if they are having trouble coordinating, implying Endeavor's heart isn't in the battle.

Endeavor pays it no head, telling Hawks they were landing damage on All for One since he didn’t have Hyper Regeneration. All for One taunts Endeavor by showing the Pro Heroes and students fighting below, suggesting he is distracted by thoughts of his ‘masterpiece’ and ‘failed experiment.’

Advertisement

Hawks urges Endeavor to stay focused in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9, reminding him of All Might's struggle in Kamino. However, Endeavor is shaken when All for One reveals the cause of Toya's disappearance, making him attack in a fit of rage.

All for One catches Endeavor off guard with a Quirk combination attack, injuring him. Endeavor falls from the airborne battle, and All for One aims at Hawks to attack. Hawks debates how to help Endeavor when Earphone Jack, riding Tsukuyomi in his Black Fallen Angel form, uses Heartbeat Wall to protect Hawks from All for One's Air Cannon.

Hawks shouts warnings at them, but Tsukuyomi insists he can fight alongside them. All for One dismisses them as ‘extras,’ but Earphone Jack retorts that he should save his comments until he has defeated them. Endeavor, injured but alive, thinks about Shoto and Dabi as he tries to regain his composure in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9.

Hawks senses Endeavor's condition with his feathers and encourages Tsukuyomi to continue fighting. All for One, recognizing their strategy to buy time for Endeavor, targets Earphone Jack as the weakest link. He shoots an array of mouths from his fingertips, but Hawks deflects them. Hawks then smashes All for One's mask with his feathers and katana, declaring he will not let them die.

Advertisement

As Hawks and Tsukuyomi strategize, All for One mocks them, questioning their belief in their worth against him. Earphone Jack, despite losing her left Earphone Jack, retorts that she cares only about her friends. She uses Heartbeat Surround: Legato, but All for One claims her beliefs are useless against absolute power.

However, he is suddenly resisted within his vestige world by the wills of those whose Quirks he has stolen. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 will end as Hawks notices an opening and uses a Soundwave Vibration-Enhanced Flight Feather Blade to destroy All for One's mask, exposing part of his face.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more spoilers like this and updates on the Final War in My Hero Academia Season 7.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.