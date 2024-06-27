My Hero Academia: The Worst Things Tomura Shigaraki Has Done So Far

My Hero Academia introduces two formidable antagonists, All For One and his protege, Tomura Shigaraki. All For One initially dominated as a one-man army, but with immense faith in his heir, Tomura Shigaraki continued to recruit villainous allies and threaten the heroes with his immense power.

My Hero Academia fans are familiar with Tomura, who uses various techniques and strategies to achieve his goals. He will kill Pro-Heroes, threaten people, and destroy entire cities to prove himself worthy as the new symbol of evil. Tomura's downright ruthlessness and merciless nature make him a formidable adversary in the series.

Here are some worst things that he has done.

Pushed away his family's memories

During the Jaku General Hospital battle, Tomura had a personal moment with his family, who tried to hold him back to redeem him as Tenko Shimura. This moment reveals Tomura's identity and his love for his family, apart from his father. However, motivated by All For One, Tomura defied his family to pursue his destiny as a villain, killing them all again to become the symbol of evil, demonstrating his deep-seated desire for power over love and peace.

Tomura killed his own father

The My Hero Academia anime features characters with dramatic backstories, such as Deku and Yuga's struggles as Quirkless children, but Tomura Shimura's father, Kotaro, hated pro heroes and physically abused him for admiring Nana Shimura, Kotaro's absent mother.

One fateful night, during a moment of distress, Tomura's Decay Quirk awakens, and to his horror, he accidentally kills his extended family with it. Kotaro Shimura was the last to arrive on the scene, and his death was different. Tomura killed his father with his Decay ability, a brutal act that reveals his evil heart and his involvement in his circumstances. This tragic event serves as a warning for others to be cautious.

Tomura destroyed Overhaul's arms

Tomura Shigaraki often clashed with pro heroes and villains, often lead to betrayal and exploitation. He and Overhaul, a ruthless schemer, turned on each other after Overhaul's defeat. Tomura cornered Overhaul, destroying his career by erasing his Quirk-erasing bullets and rotting his arms. This resulted in Overhaul losing his Quirk factor, rendering him helpless. Tomura ruthlessly tied up a loose end and obtained a new weapon, ensuring the end of the alliance.

Tomura killed Nine

Tomura Shigaraki has been a minor character in the My Hero Academia movies, such as Wolfram, Nine, and Flect Turn. However, in the second movie, he and his League allies briefly appear, revealing the new villain Nine, who wields a partial version of All For One. After losing to the united Class 1-A, Nine is left in a field of flowers, barely surviving. Tomura Shigaraki intervenes and defeats Nine, highlighting the relationship between villains as weapons to be used, rather than friends.

Tomura destroyed Deika city

Tomura Shigaraki, along with his allies, faced the Meta Liberation Army's leader, Re-Destro, using his Stress Quirk to become too powerful. Despite Re-Destro's initial advantage, Tomura's Decay Quirk expanded his range and power, allowing him to destroy Deika City, the headquarters of the Army. Re-Destro and his home base fell, showcasing Tomura's ruthlessness and strength against any foe, whether a pro hero or fellow villain.

Tomura killed X-Less

In Season 6 of My Hero Academia, pro heroes and UA students attack Jaku General Hospital and Gunga Village to defeat the Paranormal Liberation Front. They race to neutralize Tomura Shigaraki before he can be awakened in Dr. Garaki's lab. The pro heroes partially succeed, forcing Dr. Garaki to awaken Tomura before he is fully ready. However, Tomura is strong enough to overwhelm and kill the heroes, including X-Less. He even steals X-Less's red cape to use in his new costume.

Tomura tried to kill Deku

In Season 6, Tomura Shigaraki joined the larger conflict, using his Quirks to turn the tide. He targeted his nemesis, Izuku Midoriya, and used All For One's Rivet Stab, an offensive Quirk, to dispatch the new symbol of peace. Tomura easily could have killed Deku with one blow, but fate intervened to take the edge off that ruthless attack.

Deku's longtime rival, Katsuki Bakugo, pushed him aside and took that blow for him, and Bakugo was lucky to survive that attack. As Bakugo later explained, his body moved on its own, suggesting that deep down, he was highly protective of Deku and would move by instinct to shield him from harm.

Tomura planned to send Gigantomachia after the Meta Liberation Army

In My Villain Academia arc, My Hero Academia focused on the League of Villains' remaining antiheroes, Tomura and his allies fighting against the Gigantomachia for weeks to strengthen and prove their worth for Quirks, despite facing challenges in their training arc.

At one point, Tomura learned of a rival villain group called the Meta Liberation Army, and Tomura hatched a ruthless new plan. He aimed to turn the berserk Gigantomachia on the Army, giving Tomura the edge when attacking that numerically superior organization. That's the kind of resourceful thinking that helps villains get ahead, and it worked fairly well for Tomura.

Tomura led the invasion of the USJ Complex

Tomura made his debut in the first anime season. Deku and his classmates visit UA's USJ complex for practice runs, but misty gates appear, allowing villains to enter. Yuga Aoyama, the traitor, opens the door for Tomura Shigaraki, Deku's worst enemy.

It was a pretty vicious move for Tomura to personally lead a platoon of villains right into the heart of UA when no one expected it, with the villains promptly waging war on class 1-A's teenage students and their teachers. Those students could have gotten themselves killed, and Tomura even tried to personally kill Deku at one point. Fortunately, the symbol of peace, All Might arrived just in time to save the day.

Tomura threatened Deku

After the USJ incident, Deku and his new nemesis Tomura Shigaraki stayed apart for some time, but then they reunited at a mall one afternoon. Deku was having fun going shopping with his classmates when Tomur ambushed him, seizing Deku's throat with four fingers to threaten him. If Tomura used his last finger, Deku would decay into nothing.

