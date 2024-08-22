My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14: Shoji And Koda To Face The Heteromorph Army; Release Date And More

The high-stakes battle between Shigaraki and Deku continues as Deku smashes his way onto the battlefield in the last episode of My Hero Academia Season 7. Lemillion's words helped Deku regain his focus after he saw Bakugo and the heroes' dire condition, and now, the boy is faced with the seemingly indomitable power of All For One.

Even with One For All at full power, Deku’s attacks have not managed to take down the villain as he began regenerating with his healing Quirks. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the conclusion of this epic battle as Deku and the heroes make their last stand.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14 is set to take the focus away from the Sky Coffin to the assault of Spinner’s Heteromorph Army. Don’t miss the episode as it releases to find out the plights of the heroes at Central Hospital, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14: Release date and where to stream

Fans can look forward to My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14, releasing on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. This translates to a release time of around 8:30 am GMT / 1:30 am PT / 4:30 am ET on the same day for most international fans. Note that the release time might differ based on location and time zone.

In Japan, viewers can watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14 on local networks like Nippon TV and its affiliated channels. For those outside Japan, the episode will be available to stream on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14

As per the episode preview, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14 will be titled Together With Shoji. The episode will see the focus shift from Deku's battle to the ongoing battle at Central Hospital. Spinner, empowered by All For One, will be seen leading an army of Heteromorphs.

The goal of the assault is to retrieve Kurogiri, whose warp abilities are vital to the villains. Fans can expect to see heroes Mezo Shoji and Koji Koda struggle as they face the enraged Heteromorphs in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 14.

These people, though manipulated by Spinner, have genuine grievances that complicate the situation for the heroes. Shoji and Koda must communicate with the Heteromorphs in this complicated battle, where brute force alone isn't the answer.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13, titled ‘A Chain Of Events, Across The Ages,’ sees Deku race toward UA with the help of the American air fleet. Upon arriving, he immediately attacks All For One, who notices that Deku's power has significantly increased.

However, Deku is momentarily overwhelmed by the sight of his injured comrades, prompting All For One to try to exploit his anger. Lemillion steps in to calm Deku, reminding him that all the heroes are still alive and urging him to fight with a clear mind.

Deku confronts All For One, asking if Shigaraki is still present, and learns that the fusion between them is incomplete. Lemillion's words provoke All For One, causing him to become unstable in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13.

Deku then uses a new technique, Transmission, to attack All For One with overwhelming speed, culminating in a powerful Detroit Smash. Although Deku has inflicted severe damage, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 ends as All For One regenerates.

