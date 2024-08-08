My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13: Deku Vs Shigaraki Begins; Release Date, Streaming Details And More

All For One has been fully revived, and as he faces off against Hawks and Endeavor at Gunga Villa, Edgeshot began sacrificing his body in a brave effort to revive Bakugo at the UA Sky Coffin. Here, fans saw Shigaraki Tomura transform into a terrifying new form last episode, and just as things seemed dire, Deku finally arrived on the scene.

With My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 set to be the start of the most awaited battle yet, don’t miss the episode as it hits screens. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13: Release date and streaming details

According to the official website, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by individual location and time zone.

Japanese viewers can catch the episode on local networks like Nippon TV and other affiliated channels. For international audiences, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 will be available for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 will be titled ‘A Chain of Events, Across the Ages,’ as per the official website and the title preview. The episode will see Deku finally arrive at the UA Sky Coffin. The long-awaited battle between Deku and Shigaraki will finally begin this episode, as Deku finds out about Bakugo’s fate.

Deku will be seen attempting to channel his despair and rage over his childhood friend’s sacrifice into the fight, making this battle one of the most destructive yet as Deku unleashes everything in his arsenal against his powerful foe in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 recap

Titled ‘Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate,’ My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 begins with Deku rushing toward the Sky Coffin after sensing AFO’s growing power. Meanwhile, the fight against Shigaraki continues. Bakugo's condition is critical, with no pulse and severe trauma, as Jeanist struggles to save him.

Shigaraki, now more dangerous, captures Mirko, while Dabi, having enhanced his firepower, makes a return to the Kamino site. Skeptic hacks UA’s systems, causing disruptions, and villain spies infiltrate the evacuee shelter. At Gunga Villa, AFO, rejuvenated by a Quirk-enhancing drug, confronts Endeavor and Hawks.

Despite the risk of his body deteriorating due to the Rewind Quirk, AFO is determined to free Shigaraki. In the US, a tense debate ensues over whether to collaborate with Shigaraki, but Timothy Agpar fiercely opposes this idea in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12, arguing it goes against Star and Stripe’s legacy.

Edgeshot takes drastic measures to save Bakugo, using his Foldabody Quirk to repair Bakugo’s heart and lungs. As Shigaraki’s body evolves into a more intimidating form, he easily overpowers the heroes, threatening to finish Bakugo off.

In a desperate move, Togata attempts to distract Shigaraki by making him look at his ‘peaches,’ creating just enough of a diversion for Deku to arrive on the scene. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 concludes with Deku launching an attack on Shigaraki, beginning the battle to end the war.

