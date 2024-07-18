My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Season 7’s latest episode saw Endeavor, Hawks, Jiro, and Tokoyami facing off against All for One, where the team managed to deal a weighty blow to the villain. Unfortunately, even this seemed to have been made redundant as he revealed a devastating secret weapon, Quirk-deleting bullets created using Eri's powers.

As victory seemed to be slipping away, the heroes valiantly continued fighting. Now, with the battle against All For One far from over, fans cannot wait to find out how the encounter turn out in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11. Don’t miss the episode; keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11: Release date and where to watch

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 is set to release on Monday, July 20, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. For most international fans, this translates to a daytime release the same day at around 1:30 am PT / 4:30 am ET / 8:30 am GMT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary.

Fans can read My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 on Shueisha’s free MANGA Plus service and Viz Media’s official website, which will offer the first and latest three chapters for free. Alternatively, Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app offers a subscription-based service granting access to the entire series.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11

As per the official MHA website, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 will be titled Light Turns to Rain. The battle against Shigaraki at UA will continue, as Shigaraki targets Bakugo, aiming to provoke Midoriya. Best Jeanist, Edgeshot, and Mirko will be seen trying to protect Bakugo.

The Big Three — Lemillion, Nejire-chan, and Suneater — will then attempt to take a central role, launching a powerful attack against Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11. The episode may just see the crucial turning point in the current conflict that fans have been waiting for, where the heroes overcome their struggle against Shigaraki's devastating power.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10, titled ‘Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True!!,’ continues the battle at the Gunga Villa site. Hawks, Tokoyami, and Jiro are severely injured by All For One's (AFO) attack. Despite having been injured, Jiro fights back against AFO. The episode then depicts AFO’s stolen Quirks begin to rebel from within him.

Hawks takes advantage of this and damages AFO’s mask with the help of Jiro and Tokoyami, but AFO quickly recovers and repairs his mask. Endeavor returns to the fight and, despite losing his right arm, continues to battle AFO with a fierce grit. A flashback explains Endeavor’s motivations and past. In the present, he forms a fire limb to replace his lost arm and resumes the attack.

Hawks assists him, and together they manage to weaken AFO’s defenses. Endeavor uses Prominence Burn, causing significant damage to AFO in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10. However, AFO uses a trump card — a drug created by Overhaul using Eri's Rewind — to restore his body.

The episode also depicts the battle at the UA Coffin in the Sky site, where Bakugo, Jeanist, Mirko, and Edgeshot face Shigaraki. Here, Shigaraki’s growth continues unabated, despite the heroes’ best efforts. Bakugo, recalling his past with Deku, unleashes his most powerful attack, Howitzer Impact: Cluster, but Shigaraki remains unscathed.

Shigaraki then injures Bakugo, dismissing his efforts and blowing away the other heroes. As Bakugo lies severely injured, questioning his abilities, Shigaraki predicts that Deku and One For All will soon arrive. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 closes with Deku rushing to the UA Coffin in the Sky.

