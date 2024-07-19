My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11: The Big Three Appear As Bakugo Falls; Spoilers From The Manga

With Bakugo gravely injured, Shigaraki Tomura seems to have the upper hand against the heroes. Izuku is on his way, and with My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 just around the corner, fans cannot wait to find out what happens next in the episode. For those who wish to get a sneak peek, here are all the spoilers we have gleaned from the manga.

As with previous episodes, in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 will likely cover four chapters, from the last parts of Chapter 359 up to Chapter 362. The episode should continue where the previous chapter left off, as Bakugo struggles to recover. Tomura will be seen taunting Bakugo, dismissing his efforts, and expressing interest only because of his connection to Izuku Midoriya.

Eraser Head, concerned for Bakugo's safety, will be seen calling out for someone to help him, saying that Bakugo had to graduate to become the Number 1 Hero. Meanwhile, Tamaki and Nejire talk about their desire to graduate properly when Mirio arrives, rallying them with the promise of protection until Izuku arrives.

As Tomura tightens his grip on Bakugo, he taunts Bakugo about his inferiority to Izuku and One For All. As he is about to finish him off, Nejire intervenes. She uses a Nejire Wave: Pike attack on Tomura, but Tomura uses Bakugo as a shield, forcing Nejire to alter her attack. Tamaki then stabs Tomura with a venomous combo attack in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11, but Tomura's adaptive body neutralizes the toxin.

Amidst the chaos, Mirio uses his Quirk to rescue Bakugo, giving him to Best Jeanist for safety. Mirio faces Tomura and questions his destructive motives. Tomura's response about systemic failure leads Mirio to counter with a quip about Tomura having no friends, though this confuses him. Mirio then uses a punch empowered by Nejire's Quirk.

Best Jeanist begins tending to Bakugo, realizing they would need his firepower despite his injuries in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11. However, upon seeing Bakugo’s state, he will attempt to dissuade him from fighting further. Bakugo, instead, will tell Best Jeanist a strategy involving a feint as his eyes still spark with the will to fight.

Within Tomura's mind, Tenko Shimura reacts to Mirio's claim about not having friends, causing Tomura to momentarily lose composure. Mirio notices this internal conflict and attempts to buy time for Tamaki to prepare for a powerful attack. As Tomura recomposes himself, Mirio continues his close-quarters engagement with Tomura.

Nejire's attack halts Tomura momentarily, and she thinks about her journey at UA, gaining strength from her friendship with Tamaki and Mirio. Tamaki absorbs Nejire's energy, unleashing his ultimate move, Vast Hybrid: Plasma Cannon, which Mirio supports with a powerful punch in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11.

Unfortunately, despite their combined attack, Tomura remains unfazed, mocking the heroes’ attempts. He then notices Bakugo, standing resolutely as he defies Best Jeanist's pleas to bow out. Bakugo blasts forward towards him, deftly dodging attacks from Tomura in the process. Bakugo thinks about the side effects of his Cluster upgrade as his Quirk is being overworked.

With his body in pain, he wonders if this is what Izuku has been going through, hoping to one day catch up to him. His quirk begins to spark and detonate in Tomura’s direction in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11. Tomura, on the other hand, begins questioning why he is getting so angry against an ‘extra’ like Bakugo.

He perceives a blurred image of the Second User of One For All, Kudo, in Bakugo, and this riles him up as he asks Bakugo to die. Within the confines of his mind, Katsuki Bakugo sees the visage of All Might and tells him of his admiration for him. He talks of his unfulfilled wish, which was to have his All Might trading card signed.

The vision fades as a heart bursts. Despite Nejire, Tamaki, and Mirio attempting to stop it, Tomura's punch pierces Bakugo’s chest in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11. As Bakugo’s body is flung away, a weather report talks of a drastic temperature change that sweeps across the Kanto, Chubu, and Kansai regions, initially perceived as rain.

Tomura mocks the heroes, proclaiming that it was the villains' dominance in this story. As Mitsuki Bakugo talks about her son's aversion to rain, Best Jeanist screams about Bakugo’s heart as he stares at the lifeless body with a hole in its chest.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.