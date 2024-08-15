My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13: Deku To Smash Through AFO’s Defenses; SPOILERS From The Manga

The last episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 saw Shigraki Tomura's overwhelming dominance over the heroes on the UA Sky Coffin. Fortunately, Deku arrived just in time to save the day after the monstrous villain was momentarily stalled by Mirio’s ingenious distraction.

With the heroes now seeming to have a fighting chance against the horrifying adversary, fans can only wonder how the next episode will play out. For those unable to stand the wait, we’ve gathered all the spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13, based on the manga. Keep reading to get a glimpse into the upcoming episode before its release.

Manga spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 will be titled ‘A Chain of Events, Across the Ages’ and is expected to pick up shortly before the last episode left off, where Deku will be seen escorted by the American fleet.

As Deku approaches the battlefield, he uses his Blackwhip Quirk to propel himself from the jets and makes a dramatic entrance, crashing into the ongoing battle between the heroes and the seemingly fused entity of Tomura Shigaraki and All For One (AFO).

Upon his arrival, Deku is confronted with the sight of his unconscious allies, including Dynamight (Bakugo), which throws him into a state of shock and anger. This emotional turmoil causes his Quirks to spiral out of control in My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 13. AFO, taking advantage of Deku’s distress, mocks him for his tardiness, taunting him with the dire situation of his friends.

As Deku's emotions begin to overwhelm him, the powerful villain starts to close in. However, Lemillion intervenes, reminding Deku that the heroes are still alive and fighting. He informs Deku that Edgeshot is currently saving Dynamight, urging him to focus on the battle rather than succumb to despair.

‘Tomura’ dismisses the idea, calling it empty talk, but Lemillion's words resonate with Deku, helping him regain his composure in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13. Deku regains control of his emotions, remembering the advice of All Might and the Fifth One For All user to keep his feelings in check during combat.

Deku confronts AFO, asking if Tomura Shigaraki is still present within the fused entity. The villain denies Tomura's existence, claiming they have merged into a single, new being under his control. Lemillion refutes this, pointing out that the two were likely not fully merged, given AFO’s previous childish outburst.

AFO lunges at Deku, aiming to reclaim One For All. However, Deku counters with a powerful combination of Blackwhip and Fa Jin, creating a binding move called Blackchain that wraps around AFO’s arm in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13.

Deku then activates the Second User’s Quirk, Transmission, which significantly enhances his speed and power. In a rapid sequence, Deku delivers a series of powerful blows — Second Gear, Third Gear, and finally Top Gear — sending AFO flying into the air.

This new technique uses the full potential of Transmission, as it allows Deku to manipulate the speed of his target, catching AFO completely off guard in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13. The Second User’s Quirk, originally limited to small objects, has evolved to work on a cellular level, enabling Deku to enhance his attacks to unprecedented levels.

As the battle reaches its climax, Deku channels the combined power of One For All with Transmission, unleashing a devastating Detroit Smash: Quintuple. This attack not only sends AFO reeling but also warps the laws of reality, demonstrating the immense power Deku has gained.

Despite AFO’s attempts to predict and counter Deku’s moves, he is continuously outmaneuvered, as Deku's enhanced speed and agility make him nearly impossible to track in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13. As Deku prepares for his final strike, the Second User emphasizes the importance of intent behind using one’s Quirk.

This suggests that this is the true source of power in the world of My Hero Academia. Deku, fully resolved, delivers his ultimate smash, which shatters AFO's defenses and leaves him with a gaping hole in his chest. However, the overwhelming damage inflicted by Deku does not completely defeat AFO, and as his body falls, a new threat begins to emerge.

The fusion between Tomura Shigaraki and AFO starts to destabilize, with the balance between their personalities shifting due to the impact of the battle. This instability is reflected in the appearance of nine vestiges, signaling that the conflict is far from over in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13.

Even as Deku stands ‘victorious,’ AFO declares that the outcome of this battle will determine the fate of the world and that victory is still within his reach. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 will end elsewhere, with the scene of the monstrous Spinner continuing his rampage towards Central Hospital.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.