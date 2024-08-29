My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Super Mina had discovered that Mina's previous owner was actually the Mina Series’ creator, and that Mina herself had been a prototype for a more human-like robot. With My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10 set to reveal more about Mina’s current life as Takuma’s wife, don’t miss the episode.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, including My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10’s release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10: Release date and where to read

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10 is scheduled for release on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. Keep in mind that the exact release time will vary by region and time zone. After its debut on ABEMA in Japan, international viewers can catch the episode on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

Afterward, it will be aired on television networks including Tokyo MX, MBS, BS Asahi, AT-X, and CBC. For Japanese viewers, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10 will also be accessible on streaming platforms such as Prime Video, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and others.

Expected plot My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10

As per the title preview and the anime’s official site, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10 will be titled ‘My Wife And Child Got Lost.’ The episode will show Mina and Mamoru going for a shopping trip together.

Without Takuma accompanying them, Mina will be seen taking on the dual role of a mentor and a mother to Mamoru. She will attempt to memorize landmarks along the way to ensure they can find their way back as well.

Unfortunately, Mina will have used a cat as a point of reference, and with it having moved from its original location, Mina and Mamoru will find themselves lost. Fans can look forward to seeing how the duo handle the unexpected situation without Takuma's help in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 10.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9 recap

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9, titled ‘It Seems My Wife Has A Past,’ begins with Super Mina experiencing dreams that are actually Mina's memories. Intrigued and concerned, Super Mina approaches Mina and Takuma to inform them of a possible breach of information.

The two robots then compare their memories to ensure there were no further problems. Super Mina experiences a strong desire to hold Takuma, resulting in Takuma getting bruised from the short altercation. At home, Super Mina figures out how to properly hug a person, and hugs Rihito.

Wanting to understand the memories, she decides to investigate Mina's previous owner, Otani Tomikazu, but finds no records of his existence in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9. She meets Takuma privately and lets him know of this as well.

Super Mina then develops a ‘fever’ due to analysing Mina's stored memories. She eventually decides to delve directly into Mina’s memory storage, where she learns that Mina has far more capacity than the Mina Series is supposed to be equipped with.

As she searches for more information in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9, she discovers that Mina’s previous owner was a robotics developer. Otani was creating a prototype program for all robots in the Mina series with Mina as the base.

He wanted for the robots to be able to function as people as well as ‘tools,’ should their owners come to find them precious. While attempting to develop a robot capable of understanding and expressing emotions in this manner, Mina’s creator’s body erodes away.

Eventually, he passes away just as he finishes overwriting Mina’s memories of him with that of a ‘terrible’ owner in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9. However, Mina had managed to preserve the memories, though she cannot access them anymore.

Super Mina realizes that Otani was the one who created the entire Mina Series, which also explains why Mina has developed unique qualities compared to other robots. Mina then wakes up in Takuma’s house, she watches as Mamoru creates a block castle.

As Takuma celebrates this feat with tears in his eyes, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9 ends with Mina continuing to try to understand and empathize with her human master.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.