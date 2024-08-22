My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Mina began taking on her role as Mamoru’s mother and instructor in the last episode as she instructed the little bot on its temperature measurement capabilities and how to take care of its ‘father’ Takuma. Subsequently, she went beyond her usual duties by thoroughly cleaning the house.

Meanwhile, Takuma got Mamoru’s intelligence tested, learning that the robot had the EQ of a two-year-old. With both of Takuma’s robot family members growing and evolving at an unprecedented rate, fans can look forward to My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9, which will reveal more about Mina’s past.

Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming episode’s release date, as well as where to watch My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9 will be released on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 12 am JST, exclusively on streaming platforms. After its debut on ABEMA in Japan, international viewers can catch the episode on Crunchyroll and Aniplus Asia.

Following this, it will be broadcast on television networks such as TOKYO MX, MBS, BS Asahi, AT-X, and CBC. For Japanese audiences, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9 will also be available on Prime Video, d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, Hulu, and other streaming services.

Expected plot in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9

According to the episode’s title preview, My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9 will be titled ‘It Seems My Wife Has A Past.’ The episode is set to explore Mina's history, revealing details about her previous owner.

Advertisement

As per the website, the episode will explore a mix-up between Mina and Super Mina’s memories, leading to the discovery that a programmer named Tomiichi Otani was her former owner. However, when Super Mina investigates the address associated with Otani, she finds that he does not exist.

As Super Mina continues to trace Mina’s memories, it is revealed that Otani was actually the developer of the Mina series. This discovery may prompt Takuma to either seek more information in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 9 or remain content with what has been uncovered.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8 recap

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8, titled ‘Looks Like My Wife Has A Will of Her Own,’ Mina is seen taking on the responsibility of teaching Mamoru how to monitor Takuma's health. She instructs him on tasks such as measuring Takuma's temperature.

She does this to ensure Mamoru understands how to care for the little bot’s ‘father.’ However, as Takuma begins to pay more attention to Mamoru, Mina starts to feel jealous. Mina seizes every opportunity to display her abilities to prove her worth, going beyond her usual duties.

Advertisement

She even cleans the entire house despite being primarily programmed as a cooking robot. Meanwhile, Takuma and Mamoru spend time together, visiting the library and reading children’s books in My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8.

Later, Takuma has Mamoru undergo a class designation test, where Mamoru is classified as a Class 1 robot. This classification reflects Mamoru’s advanced capabilities and cements his role in the household. They then head to a theater and watch a movie.

My Wife Has No Emotion Episode 8 ends as Takuma and Mamoru return home, where Mina has an announcement play after cleaning the house.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the My Wife Has No Emotion anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.