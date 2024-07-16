One Piece Chapter 1121: Emet May Fall As Sanji Saves The Sunny; Release Date, Where To Read And More

One Piece Chapter 1121 is just around the corner, and recent spoilers suggest that there will be a break week right after its release. This would suggest that the chapter may be the last issue for the month of July, throwing the series' August schedule into uncertainty.

The exact schedule remains speculative and unconfirmed, but fortunately for fans, the release date of One Piece Chapter 1121 has been officially set. Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming chapter, from the expected plot to where to read it and more.

One Piece Chapter 1121: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1121 is scheduled for release on Monday, July 22, 202,4, at 12:00 am JST, according to the official website. This means that most international fans will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, July 21, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zone differences.

Fans can find One Piece Chapter 1121 through official channels such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1121

One Piece Chapter 1121 will likely focus on the Thousand Sunny landing near the Giant Warrior Pirates' ship, easing their joint escape. Sanji is likely to play a vital role in ensuring Sunny's safe descent, using his agility and strength to shield the ship from attacks. Franky will also be seen making efforts to safeguard their vessel.

Meanwhile, Emet will likely be seen facing off against the Five Elders, potentially using a bomb-like move to disrupt Marine forces and hinder the Five Elders's pursuit. This may result in the robot’s demise. Before this occurs, Vegapunk's message will likely wrap up in One Piece Chapter 1121, where he makes predictions of the future. This may include a looming global war or the return of Joy Boy.

One Piece Chapter 1120 recap

One Piece Chapter 1120, titled Atlas, begins with a flashback to twenty-six years ago on Punk Hazard. Clover approaches Dr. Vegapunk, pleading for his assistance researching the Void Century. Vegapunk, now aligned with the World Government, declines and warns Clover about the dangers he faces.

Vegapunk reminds Clover of his numerous arrests and the government's strategy of using him to locate and eliminate his colleagues. Clover then shares that his brother, who bore the name ‘D.,’ was killed for it. Clover himself, whose full name is Claíomh D. Clover, survived by lying about his association. This fuels Clover's resolve to uncover the world's hidden truths.

Vegapunk learns about the Buster Call on Ohara four years later, with Caesar Clown expressing twisted excitement. Vegapunk visits the devastated Ohara in One Piece Chapter 1120, mourning the scholars who sacrificed their lives to preserve their research. He questions why Clover did not escape as usual and thinks about the importance of their sacrifice.

In the present, Vegapunk's broadcast resonates worldwide, echoing Clover's belief that the voices of the past must be heard in One Piece Chapter 1120. He emphasizes that history is written by the winners, but the sacrifices made have allowed these lost voices to reach the world.

Meanwhile, on the Thousand Sunny, Zoro orders the crew to take off. Lilith stops them, believing they would crash if Nusjuro continued his pursuit. Atlas suddenly appears, disabling Lilith and promising to handle Nusjuro. After losing an arm, Atlas manages to fly Nusjuro away, allowing the ship to escape using Coup de Burst.

On the ground, Luffy is thrilled to see Emet, who recognizes him as Joy Boy. Emet vows to protect Luffy and hold off the Five Elders. As Peter attacks, Emet struggles with his outdated systems, leading to the loss of one of its arms in One Piece Chapter 1120.

Sanji notices the Thousand Sunny's escape, while Nusjuro confronts Atlas, who sacrifices herself in an explosion. York rejoices, believing she is the only Dr. Vegapunk left. Reflecting on his rustiness, Emet prepares to use “it,” likely a sure-fire attack he saved for the right moment.

Vegapunk's message begins its conclusion, lamenting the time lost to studying the past. He references Roger and his crew, who heard the purest voices of history and begins to speak of his view of the future. One Piece Chapter 1120 concludes with a shot of the Kid Pirates in prison reacting to Roger’s full name.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the Straw Hat Pirates’ escape from Egghead Island in the One Piece manga.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.