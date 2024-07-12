One Piece Chapter 1120 Spoilers Out: Atlas Falls As Emet Blocks Ju Peter’s Assault; Discover DEETS Here

The One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers have been released recently and have cleared up some of the confusion caused by the brief spoilers released earlier in the week. They particularly expand on Professor Clover's backstory while also depicting the beginning of the Straw Hats' escape.

Although there are remaining enemies to face before Luffy and his crew are out of danger, the chapter spoilers have confirmed that both ships have finally set sail from Egghead. Keep reading to find out more about the One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers released online, the upcoming chapter will be titled Atlas. The chapter begins with a flashback to Punk Hazard's past, set 26 years ago on Punk Hazard. In a lush environment filled with green forests and palm trees lies the entrance of the Punk Hazard facility.

Here, a conversation takes place between Vegapunk, accompanied by his two dragons, and Clover. Clover pleads with Vegapunk to aid him in his ‘Void Century’ research, citing the need for knowledge from various fields. Vegapunk, now aligned with the government, refuses, warning Clover of the dangers and surveillance he faces due to his numerous arrests.

Clover then tells him of his true identity as ‘Claíomh D. Clover,’ explaining that his big brother, who was also part of the D. Clan, was killed before his eyes. In the One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers, Clover explains that after his brother was killed, he claimed to not be related to him to survive.

He then asks Vegapunk how he is meant to accept a world where one is killed for having the wrong name. This confession deeply affects Vegapunk, who still refuses to assist but vows to forget what Clover has revealed. Clover, determined and tearful, proclaims his resolve to uncover the truths of the past.

The One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers shift to 22 years ago, four years after this incident when Vegapunk and Caesar Clown receive news of Ohara's destruction by a Buster Call. While Caesar expresses a morbid curiosity to witness the massacre, Vegapunk is visibly saddened as he looks at one of the first wanted posters of Nico Robin as a child.

This scene precedes the flashback from Chapter 1066, where Vegapunk visits Ohara, mourning the loss of scholars who sacrificed themselves to preserve their research. At Ohara's lake, Vegapunk, tearful and holding a bouquet of roses, laments the scholars' deaths, questioning the value of risking their lives for knowledge.

Returning to the present, the One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers see Vegapunk's broadcast continue to reverberate across the world. He says that while history is written by the victors, the truth can still come to light if the oppressed carry it on their backs. In Baratie, Zeff and Patty listen intently, while at Tequila Wolf, guards whip the prisoners.

On Egghead Island, Robin is depicted covering her eyes in an emotional reaction. Back at the Labo Phase, where Nami, Zoro, and Jinbe are aboard the Thousand Sunny. Nusjuro is rapidly approaching the ship, and Zoro tells Lilith to blast off. Lilith warns the Straw Hats that Nusjuro's attack could cause problems to occur and refuses.

Suddenly, Atlas appears, incapacitating Lilith and turning off a device on her head. York immediately notices and reports that only Atlas's signal remains. Atlas assures Nami and the others that she will handle Nusjuro in the One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers, allowing the crew to escape. As Nusjuro charges, Jinbe takes the helm while Brook helps begin the blast of the Coup De Burst.

As this happens, Atlas grabs Nusjuro, losing an arm in the process. Using her DOM Shoes and jet pack, Atlas successfully pushes Nusjuro out of the way, enabling the Thousand Sunny to take off using the Coup De Burst. Vegapunk’s broadcast continues, saying he prays that his message has been safely broadcast.

At Egghead's shore, the marines panic upon seeing the many gigantic creatures wreaking havoc in the One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers. At the Elbaf ship, Luffy and the rest of the crew are excited by the Iron Giant’s appearance. Emet expresses its joy at meeting Luffy, whom he refers to as Joy Boy. A short but comical scene of Luffy looking behind him ensues, though he realizes Emet is speaking to him.

Emet says he is happy to fight for Joy Boy again and says he would protect him from danger. Dorry orders his crew to prepare to set sail, while Brogy asks Luffy if Emet is a friend. This leads Luffy to be astonished that only he can hear Emet after he confirms the robot's assistance.

As Ju Peter charges at Emet, the ancient robot attempts a powerful attack in the One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers. Unfortunately, its age hinders its effectiveness, leading Ju Peter to take Emet’s arm as the robot stops him with the other. Saturn then uses the opportunity to launch himself off Ju Peter’s body, landing on the Elbaf ship as he targets Bonney and Kuma.

Sanji then notices the Thousand Sunny in the sky, where Zoro and Nami are holding onto the deck. At Atlas’ location, Atlas sacrifices herself to stop Nusjuro. The Elder slices through the Vegapunk Satellite, resulting in a massive explosion that severely damages him and inadvertently causing propelling the Thousand Sunny forward.

As Vegapunk's message continues, various scenes unfold in the One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers. Usopp and Chopper cry for Atlas and contribute their escape to her sacrifice. York makes the announcement that Atlas's signal has disappeared and declares that only she was now the last remaining Vegapunk. Nusjuro, with half his face in smoke, remains defiant.

Saturn and Warcury vow to end the broadcast and charge at Emet. The robot, determined to protect Joy Boy, faces the Elders head-on and wonders if this was the ‘time’ to use ‘it’ – it is unclear what the robot is referring to. Vegapunk's final words hint at significant historical truths and the future of the world, leaving readers on a cliffhanger.

In the final panel, prisoners in Impel Down react with shock to Vegapunk's mention of Gol D. Roger, finally realizing the Pirate King was also a part of the D. Clan. The One Piece Chapter 1120 spoilers end with the news that the next Weekly Shonen Jump cover would feature One Piece and that there would be a color spread celebrating One Piece's 27th anniversary.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.