One Piece Chapter 1120: The Iron Giant Strikes Back; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The Straw Hats have successfully dealt with one of the Gorosei, Mars, but now find themselves pursued by Warcury and Ju Peter. With the Iron Giant awakening to rescue them from Warcury’s assault, fans wonder what’s in store for the crew in One Piece Chapter 1120. Don’t miss the chapter as it drops, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

One Piece Chapter 1120: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1120 is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 3, at 12 am JST, translating to Sunday, June 2, for many international readers due to time zone differences. Readers should check local release schedules.

To read the latest chapters of One Piece, fans can visit official platforms such as Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, One Piece Chapter 1120 is available on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app, which requires a subscription for access to the latest chapters, unlike the other mentioned platforms.

Expected plot of One Piece Chapter 1120

In One Piece Chapter 1120, fans can expect an epic showdown as the Iron Giant, Emet, and Luffy team up against the Five Elders. The intense battle will combine the might of Luffy's Gear 5 and Emet's colossal strength.

Meanwhile, the Straw Hat Pirates will continue to prepare their escape from Egghead Island amid the chaos in One Piece Chapter 1120. Their journey to Elbaf post promises to be an exciting new adventure, starting with the reactivation of the Iron Giant and Vegapunk's message.

One Piece Chapter 1119 recap

One Piece Chapter 1119 is titled Emet and begins as Kaku, now free, tells Stussy to leave, saying that despite their cold-blooded partnership, they are not friends. He warns that once Lucci arrives, he won't be able to stop him from killing her for her betrayal. Stussy, fighting back tears, leaves, while Kaku also struggles to contain his emotions.

The Marines are stunned to see Luffy resembling his current wanted poster while the Giants dance and sing in celebration. Mars dismisses Bonney’s transformation as a mere imitation due to her Devil Fruit powers, remaining unafraid.

When Mars fires an energy blast at the Giants again, Luffy enlarges himself to block it, enduring the pain. He explains to his friends that the Five Elders cannot be hurt physically and suggests they need to knock Mars far away in One Piece Chapter 1119. Luffy instructs them to hit him as hard as they can in his large state.

Sanji and Franky agree though Bonney is more concerned. The Giants work to extinguish the fire while Sanji, Franky, and Bonney simultaneously attack Luffy's body, causing him pain due to their use of Haki. Luffy grabs Mars, pulling him into his inflated body just as the others’ attacks hit.

With their combined momentum, he blasts Mars into the sky with a new move called Gomu Gomu no Dawn Balloon in One Piece Chapter 1119. Now that Mars was gone, the Giants resume preparing to set sail, but the crew notices Usopp's group hasn't arrived yet. Atlas decides to investigate but is informed that York is monitoring both her and Lilith's positions.

Meanwhile, the Iron Giant lands on the ocean floor as Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast resumes, discussing the meaning of the secret name D. York informs the Elders that their attack only caused a temporary interruption; the only way to permanently stop the broadcast is to destroy the Broadcast Den Den Mushi within the Iron Giant itself.

Luffy and the others notice something falling from the sky, which is revealed to be rubble mixed with captive Cipher Pol agents expelled by Ju Peter. The Marines catch the falling agents and Seraphim as Ju Peter starts sucking in the Giants' ship in One Piece Chapter 1119. The Giants decide to use the oars while Luffy punches Ju Peter to stop him.

Amidst this chaos, Warcury charges forward, jumping off the coast to ram into and destroy the ship. Bonney, exhausted, reverts to her normal form. Just before Warcury can make contact, the Iron Giant, named Emet, emerges from the ocean and punches Warcury, breaking one of his tusks. One Piece Chapter 1119 ends as Luffy yells ‘Robo’ in excitement.

