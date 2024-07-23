One Piece Chapter 1122: End Of The Egghead Arc Is Near; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

One Piece Chapter 1122 is exceedingly looked forward to by fans, as the previous chapter seems to have reignited the passionate race for the One Piece. With the story now moving into the Final Saga, fans are keen on witnessing the upcoming battles.

However, Luffy's steady progress towards his dream of claiming the One Piece and becoming Pirate King will unfortunately be delayed, One Piece is on a break this week. Fans can expect the new chapter to resume our protagonists’ stories soon. Don’t miss One Piece Chapter 1122’s as it updates; keep reading to find out the release date and more.

One Piece Chapter 1122: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1122 is set to debut on Monday, August 5, at 12 am JST. Yet, for most international readers, it will become available during daylight hours on Sunday, June 4. Since release schedules may differ by region, fans are advised to verify timings in their respective time zones.

For those eager to dive into the latest chapters of One Piece, they can find them on official platforms like Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, One Piece Chapter 1122 can also be accessed through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1122

One Piece Chapter 1122 will likely see the conclusion of Vegapunk's broadcasted message. He has shared some significant information about the Void Century, the people of the D. Clan, the World Government's darkest secrets, as well as news about the One Piece itself.

The conclusion of his message will likely signal the end of the Egghead arc, while the Straw Hat Pirates find an escape route. With Saturn and Mars defeated, One Piece Chapter 1122’s focus will likely shift to Emet, the Iron Giant, who is still facing the remaining Elders, Ju Peter and Warcury.

One Piece Chapter 1121 recap

One Piece Chapter 1121, titled The Ebb and Flow of the Ages, kicks off with a colorful cover spread featuring a giant Nami and the miniature Straw Hat crew enjoying summer treats. The chapter opens with Saturn's fierce attack against Bonney and Kuma.

The giants valiantly defend themselves, using their shields to fend off Saturn's poisonous legs. Luffy spots Bonney, who has reverted to her Gear 5 imitation form but is still exhausted. Instead of attacking Saturn directly, Luffy deflects one of Saturn's legs targeting Bonney and encourages her to face Saturn herself.

As the scene shifts, Dr. Vegapunk's message continues to echo across the world in One Piece Chapter 1121. He ominously warns that the history of the Void Century will repeat itself, emphasizing that the ancient weapons responsible for past cataclysms are still present. Vegapunk also talks about the ongoing effort to erase the descendants of rare races.

He is likely speaking about races such as the Buccaneers, Lunarians, and Three-Eye Tribe. Bonney, now floating in the air, yells at Saturn, determined to settle the score for the suffering he inflicted on her parents, Kuma and Ginny. As Luffy continues to block Saturn's attacks, Bonney denounces the Elders as false gods, declaring that true gods and heroes exist.

She tearfully acknowledges her desire to live with her parents but resolves to honor their wish for her to keep living. Bonney and Luffy then launch a synchronized attack against Saturn in One Piece Chapter 1121. Their combined force is powerful enough to blast Saturn into pieces, sending his fragmented body plummeting into the sea.

The giants cheer, and Kuma smiles faintly. Meanwhile, the Thousand Sunny is seen falling from the sky, catching everyone's attention. Vegapunk's broadcast continues, suggesting that those who have resisted the World Government are close to uncovering the truth, a sentiment Roger himself hoped for when he declared his treasure was up for grabs.

The global reaction to Vegapunk's message is then shown in One Piece Chapter 1121. Pirates on Hachinosu await Blackbeard's return, while members of Cross Guild mistakenly admire Buggy for his assumed connection to the true history.

Even the Marines feel compelled to find the One Piece, though their primary duty remains the safety of the people. Vegapunk concludes by admitting that the person who discovers the One Piece may not be the one Joy Boy intended, but its discovery is inevitable and will determine the fate of the world.

