One Piece Chapter 1121 Spoilers Out: Nika-Duo Send Saturn Flying As Mystery Character Is Introduced; DEETS

The last chapter saw Saint Jaygarcia Saturn land on the Elbaf ship as he targets Bonney and Kuma, and fans have been on the edge of their seats as they wonder what will happen next. Fortunately for fans, the One Piece Chapter 1121 leaks have recently released online, and they provide a glimpse into the fight against the Elder.

Fans can look forward to seeing Luffy and Bonney taking up their Nika forms to fight off the Elder, as a new mysterious character is introduced in the chapter as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers that have leaked online, the upcoming chapter will either be titled The Ebb And Flow Of The Ages or The Wave of the Era, depending on the translation. The chapter begins with the Giants blocking Saint Saturn's attacks, which he delivers using his poisonous legs.

Luffy, initially about to attack Saturn, notices Bonney angrily mumbling and hesitates. As Saturn prepares another attack, Luffy punches his claw away to protect Bonney, who then ascends into the sky in her Nika form, much to Saturn's frustration. Bonney seems to be visibly tired as she breathes heavily, and Luffy encourages her to keep going.

The One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers then shifts to various reactions to Dr. Vegapunk's continuing messages. As he talks about the day of awakening regarding the various secrets of the Void Century, the message reaches several key characters across different locations, including Princess Shirahoshi and Nefertari D. Vivi.

In Skypeia, Aisa and Conis are seen arriving at the palace greeting the Wiper group, unaware of Vegapunk's broadcast. Vegapunk talks about the inevitability of another catastrophic event similar to the Void Century due to the remaining ancient weapons. The dead scientist further elaborates that descendants of those erased from history still exist.

This is likely hinting at the continued presence of races like the Buccaneers, Lunarians, and Three-Eyed Tribe. Flashbacks in the One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers show Kuma discussing Buccaneers with Vegapunk and Marco recalling Whitebeard’s tales of the "land of gods" on the Red Line. We also see King in the present thinking about the Lunarians.

Charlotte Pudding is seen remembering her troubled childhood from inside a jail cell. At Elbaf, Saturn continues his assault on Bonney, but Luffy blocks all his attacks. Bonney, filled with anger and sorrow, recalls the first encounter between Saturn and Kuma at God Valley and memories of her mother, Ginny.

Bonney passionately denounces the so-called "gods" like Saturn and expresses her deep desire to live with her family in the One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers. Her speech seems to move Kuma, who, in a flashback, assures Bonney that ‘Nika’ will come to save her. Bonney, in tears, talks about her will to keep going which was fueled by her parents' love.

In a spectacular double spread, Bonney and a giant Luffy use a devastating combo attack against Saturn. Vegapunk’s message continues, urging humanity to rely on wisdom and science to survive the impending disaster. As Luffy and Bonney launch their attack, Bonney delivers a powerful ‘Liberating Nika Punch,’ devastating Saturn’s body and sending him plummeting into the sea.

As Bonney cries, the giants cheer for Bonney and Luffy, and even Kuma seems to smile. Luffy praises Bonney for her efforts in the One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers, while the Thousand Sunny approaches Elbaf’s ship, with Usopp, Chopper, Jinbe, and Zoro on board. Vegapunk’s speech shifts to the broader implications of legendary figures like Roger and Whitebeard.

He suggests their deaths marked the beginning of a new era, one driven by those closest to the truth. A flashback of Roger’s execution speech is then depicted. Vegapunk implies that the one who claims the One Piece will determine the world's fate, a theme reinforced by scenes of various significant characters like Marshall D. Teach, Shanks, Buggy, Akainu, Dragon, and others.

In the intriguing double spread collage of these characters, a mysterious silhouetted figure wielding a sword similar to Shanks’ is also present. The One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers concludes with an announcement of a break next week. This break, although unexpected, aligns with the upcoming Obon Holiday, potentially impacting the release schedule for August.

Fans speculate that One Piece Chapter 1122 might be the only release in August, depending on whether Oda takes an additional break before the holiday. Regardless, Chapter 1121 will see quite a number of significant events take place.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.