One Piece Chapter 1121 Brief Spoilers Out: Bonney And Luffy To Fend Off Saturn; DEETS

The Thousand Sunny has begun its descent from the Labophase, and with Saint Jaygarcia Saturn having landed on the Elbaf ship, fans can only wonder how the next chapter will play out. Fortunately for eager fans, the reliable leaker Pew (@piepiece) has revealed the brief One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers recently. Here’s everything you need to know about the spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers

According to the brief One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers that have recently been released, the upcoming chapter opens with the Thousand Sunny nearing the Elbaf ship, positioning itself close to the Giant Warrior Pirates' vessel.

As with the previous chapter, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn has landed on the Elbaf ship, threatening to kill Kuma and Bonney. However, Luffy, still in his Gear 5 form, encourages Bonney to attack instead. Using this encouragement, Bonney uses her Age-Age Fruit powers to turn into her Nika form once more.

While the brief spoilers do not specify her actions post-transformation, it is implied that she and Luffy perform a combo attack on Saturn which sends him flying. This combo punch is so powerful that it turns Saturn into ‘small crumbs,’ effectively shattering him into small fragments.

The One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers then shift focus to the reactions of various important characters across the One Piece world. Princess Shirahoshi, who is also known as the Ancient Weapon Poseidon, Vivi D. Nefertari, and Vinsmoke Judge all respond to the unfolding events – though their exact reactions remain unrevealed.

Advertisement

They will likely be either reacting to Roger’s full name, or the news Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast continues to share in the background. He reveals his predictions for the future, explaining the lore of the Ancient Weapons and the absolutely vital nature of the One Piece.

Vegapunk says that the fate of the world depends on who ultimately possesses the One Piece. This announcement is likely to be a rather momentous event, akin to Roger's legendary "the One Piece is real" declaration, as it both confirms the treasure's existence as well as its critical role in the world's destiny in the One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers.

The broadcast's content will immediately prompt reactions from a broad spectrum of characters. The people who are shown are varied, including some of the most influential figures in the One Piece universe. Imu, the mysterious ruler behind the World Government, and the members of the Revolutionary Army will be shown processing the implications of Vegapunk's words.

Advertisement

This includes Dragon, Sabo, and Emporio Ivankov. Kuzan, formerly known as Admiral Aokiji, along with various Marines, will also be seen reacting, as per the One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers. Fans will also see the reappearance of old acquaintances such as Shanks, Buggy the Clown, Dracule Mihawk, and the entire Cross Guild, likely including Crocodile.

The One Piece Chapter 1121 spoilers conclude with the introduction of a silhouetted figure who may be someone from the Figarland family. The figure gives off an air similar to Shanks, possibly a relative or even a twin.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the Thousand Sunny’s descent in the One Piece manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.