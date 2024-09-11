One Piece Chapter 1126 Brief Spoilers Out: Red Hair Pirates Clash With Barto Club As Straw Hats Get Separated; DEETS

The brief spoilers for the latest One Piece Chapter are finally out, though according to leaks, the chapter does not immediately begin the Elbaf arc as fans had expected. The spoilers depict Shanks, the Red Hair Pirates’ captain, clashing with Bartolomeo and the Barto Club in what seems to be an attempt to monitor Luffy.

Meanwhile, Luffy and the Straw Hat members that are aboard the Thousand Sunny reportedly vanish without a trace. Here’s everything you need to know about the One Piece Chapter 1126 brief spoilers, so keep reading to find out more.

As per the One Piece Chapter 1126 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Payback. The chapter will kick off with a cover story featuring Yamato on a pilgrimage across Wano. During this journey, Yamato discovers that the “soba shop girls” have vanished.

This is a continuation to the mystery of Minatomo the carpenter’s disappearance, which was hinted at in the previous chapter. The main story then opens with an intense battle between the Red Hair Pirates, led by Shanks, and the Barto Club.

Despite Bartolomeo and his crew’s best efforts, they are swiftly defeated by Shanks’ crew. Following their victory, Shanks hands Bartolomeo a vial of poison in the One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers, commanding him to deliver it to Luffy and kill him within a month.

In a show of loyalty, Bartolomeo consumes the poison himself, willing to sacrifice his life for Luffy, his captain. Shanks reveals that the poison was fake, a mere test to gauge Bartolomeo’s devotion to Luffy. The Barto Club then decides to flee, assuming their ordeal with the Red Hair Pirates is over.

Yassop, a member of Shanks’ crew, immediately shoots at Bartolomeo’s ship, which explodes in the sea in the One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers. This act appears to be in retaliation for Bartolomeo’s earlier offense of burning the Red Hair Pirates’ flag on one of their occupied territories.

The chapter then shifts to Hachinosu Island, where Blackbeard, also known as Marshall D. Teach, has returned to his base of operations. Blackbeard is visibly enraged with Avalo Pizarro for allowing Koby to escape, as Pizarro was the last one who could have stopped him.

He then commends Kuzan (Aokiji) for successfully capturing Monkey D. Garp in the One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers. Blackbeard’s reaction indicates he sees Garp as a more valuable asset for negotiation with the World Government, likely due to Garp’s status as a legendary figure.

The focus then returns to the Straw Hat Pirates, two days after the Egghead Incident. Unexpectedly, the Thousand Sunny, along with Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Nami, Chopper, and Usopp aboard, is seen vanishing into the ocean.

The remaining crew members, including Jewelry Bonney, Vegapunk Lilith, and the Giants, are left in shock on the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship, puzzled by this sudden disappearance. The One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers conclude with Nami regaining consciousness in an unfamiliar room. The spoilers also state that there will be a break next week.

