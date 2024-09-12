One Piece Episode 1119: Truth Behind Cobra’s Murder Revealed; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The ongoing Levely flashback continues to provide both thrilling action and crucial lore insights, and although the flashback is nearing its end, it remains engaging. With more about the Revolutionary Army's assault on Mary Geoise and Cobra's pivotal meeting with the Five Elders revealed, the upcoming One Piece Episode 1119 is expected to finally conclude Levely’s events.

Don’t miss the upcoming episode to find out more about the key lore elements as one of the series' major antagonists, Imu makes his move. Keep reading to find out One Piece Episode 1119’s release date, expected plot and more.

One Piece Episode 1119: Release date and where to stream

One Piece Episode 1119 is scheduled for release on Sunday, September 15, at 9:30 am JST. For viewers in other time zones, the episode will be available on Saturday, September 14, around 12:30 am GMT / 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

Fans can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch the upcoming One Piece Episode 1119. Additionally, Netflix offers the latest version for fans interested in the live-action adaptation. The Stampede movie is also available on Netflix. Furthermore, those looking to watch other One Piece films can find them on platforms like Amazon Prime and HBO.

Expected plot in One Piece Episode 1119

One Piece Episode 1119 is expected to unveil the events surrounding Cobra’s death, likely clarifying that Imu and the Five Elders, not Sabo, are responsible for his murder. This will then lead to a chain of events that are pivotal in shifting blame to Sabo.

The episode could also explain more about the significance of Queen Lili and the ‘D.’ initial, which Imu already acknowledged. Fans may also witness the beginning of Vivi’s disappearance in One Piece Episode 1119, which is potentially linked to Cobra’s fate.

Imu will likely target Vivi afterwards. This would explain why Vivi is missing after Reverie and connect to Imu’s earlier interest in her.

One Piece Episode 1118 recap

One Piece Episode 1118 is titled ‘The Holy Land in Tumult! Sai and Leo's Full-Power Blow!’ Sabo is seen navigating Pangaea Castle, successfully acquiring the keys to the slaves' collars while crossing paths with Bonney, who is also there to rescue Kuma.

Sabo hands the keys to Karasu, who transforms into his crow form to deliver them. Afterward, Sabo and Bonney evade the guards and hear about a ‘Lost Chamber,’ sparking Sabo's curiosity. Upon escaping the castle, they part ways, with Bonney heading to Egghead to confront Vegapunk.

Meanwhile, in the castle courtyard, Kuma captures Shirahoshi in chains under Charlos' orders in One Piece Episode 1118. Shirahoshi's brothers attempt to intervene but are halted by Kuma's beam attack. Mjosgard authorizes Sai and Leo to strike Charlos, and they knock him unconscious.

Morley then appears to retrieve Kuma, and they make their escape. Simultaneously, Cobra confronts the Five Elders about Queen Lili’s disappearance and her connection to the initial ‘D.’ Imu suddenly appears, stunning everyone by sitting on the Empty Throne. One Piece Episode 1118 ends as Imu seems about to answer Cobra’s questions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.