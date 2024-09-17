One Piece Chapter 1127: Nami To Kickstart The Elbaf Arc; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

One Piece Chapter 1127 is nearly here, and fans are thrilled to receive chapters with less waiting time between releases. With the series now officially in the Elbaf Arc, excitement is building for the upcoming adventures within the land of the giants.

With One Piece Chapter 1127 promising to address ongoing events in the broader world of One Piece, the anticipation surrounding the chapter’s release has only heightened. Don’t miss out on the action, and find out everything you need to know about the chapter here.

According to MANGAPlus, One Piece Chapter 1127 is set to release on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on September 22 for most fans outside of Japan. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary due to individual time zone differences.

Readers can access One Piece Chapter 1127 through official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. While the former two options are free, the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the action-packed fantasy manga series. Fans can also find the chapter in print in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 43.

One Piece Chapter 1127 will likely continue where the last chapter left off, as Nami awakens in a strange room made of studded blocks, wearing a Viking-inspired outfit. The chapter will likely reveal who woke her up, possibly one of her missing crewmates—Luffy, Zoro, Usopp, Sanji, or Chopper—who disappeared alongside her and the Thousand Sunny.

Both Nami and the person who awakens her will likely be equally confused about their situation and the identity of their captor. This mysterious setting in One Piece Chapter 1127 could serve as the introduction to the long-anticipated Elbaf arc, especially since Nami’s attire appears to be Viking-themed.

One Piece Chapter 1126 is titled ‘Settling The Score,’ and begins as Oimo and Kashii explain to the Straw Hats how they returned to Little Garden after leaving Water 7. Upon arrival, they found Dorry and Brogy fighting barehanded, as their weapons had been destroyed.

Oimo and Kashii persuaded them to return to Elbaf to acquire new weapons, though the giants still intended to continue their duel. Nami is shocked by this, but the party continues. On Gartel Island, Bartolomeo is punished by the Red Hair Pirates for burning Shanks' flag.

Shanks, concerned about the trust his allies place in him, decides to punish him and gives Bartolomeo a bottle of poison meant for Luffy, calling it compensation. Instead, Bartolomeo drinks it himself in One Piece Chapter 1126, stating that Luffy should not suffer for his actions.

However, the poison turns out to be fake, and Shanks smiles at Bartolomeo's loyalty to Luffy. Yasopp later destroys Bartolomeo's ship, leaving the crew’s fate unknown. Meanwhile, Blackbeard, having captured Garp, prepares for the coming war.

One Piece Chapter 1126 ends with Nami, in an unknown location, waking up to someone’s call after the Sunny is separated from the Giants’ ship.

