One Piece Chapter 1126 Spoilers: Barto Club Goes Down As Garp’s Status Is Revealed; DEETS

The One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers are finally here, with updates on Shanks and his crew as they deal with Bartolomeo and the Barto Club pirates, as well as what Blackbeard’s latest moves are. Here’s everything you need to know about the spoilers, including the current fate of the Straw Hat crew.

According to the One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers, the chapter will be titled ‘Compensation.’ The cover story shows Yamato on a pilgrimage across Wano. Yamato is seen enjoying a bowl of soba in Kuri, where he learns from a soba shop girl that her colleagues have mysteriously disappeared.

The chapter then returns to the party on the Elbaf ship, where the Straw Hat Pirates, the giants, and their allies continue their celebrations. During the festivities, Oimo and Kashii, the giant warriors, recount their journey after the events at Water Seven two years prior.

They explain that they traveled to Little Garden to reunite with their old friends, Dorry and Brogy. Upon arrival, they found the two giants still locked in their endless duel in the One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers, their weapons destroyed after using “Hakoku” to defeat a massive creature called the “Island Eater.”

Oimo and Kashii managed to convince Dorry and Brogy to return to Elbaf to get new weapons before resuming their duel. When Nami asks if they intend to continue fighting, Dorry and Brogy confirm their intent with a resounding “Most definitely!”

Nami expresses disbelief, prompting Usopp to remind her of the lesson they learned in Little Garden. Luffy, supporting Usopp, encourages Nami to accept the giants' decision in the One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers.

Meanwhile, Sanji, tasting the strong alcohol provided by the giants, is warned by one of them about its potency, revealing it to be an absinthe called “Green Fairy,” known to cause hallucinations. Bonney is seen sitting on her father Kuma's lap as she remarks how they can finally watch the horizon together.

A small smile appears on Kuma's face. The One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers then shifts to Galter Island, the site where Bartolomeo had previously burned the Red Hair Pirates' flag, as shown in an earlier cover story. Bartolomeo, now beaten and tied up, kneels before Shanks.

Shanks sternly explains that if he were to forgive Bartolomeo, it would undermine the power of the Red Hair Pirates' flag and put all the islands and allies under its protection at risk. In tears, Bartolomeo apologizes, admitting that his actions were a mistake driven by ignorance.

Hongo, a member of Shanks' crew, hands Bartolomeo a small bottle, describing it as containing a “very deadly poison.” He tells Bartolomeo that he has one month to make Luffy drink it in the One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers.

Hongo further explains that the poison causes immense pain, leading to death with blood bursting from the body. The Barto Club Pirates protest, arguing that Luffy and the Straw Hats should not be punished for Bartolomeo's actions.

Bartolomeo grabs the bottle with his mouth and drinks it himself, declaring that this is the only way to take responsibility for his mistake. He tearfully insists that he doesn't want to waste even a second of Luffy's time on his foolish actions in the One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers.

He states that Luffy has no responsibility for his crew's actions since they took the Straw Hat flag and the “brother cup” without permission. To his surprise, it is revealed that the bottle contained no poison; it was merely a test by Shanks.

The Red Hair Pirates let Bartolomeo and his crew go. As the Barto Club sails away from the island at full speed, Bartolomeo talks about how he initially perceived Shanks as a terrifying man due to his Yonkou status but now sees him as somewhat naive.

Shanks, meanwhile, smiles aboard the Red Force, prompting Beckman to ask what he's thinking about. Shanks replies that he's happy to know Luffy has someone who cares for him so deeply. However, Yasopp suddenly appears with a rifle in the One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers.

He states that business is business, before shooting and destroying Bartolomeo's ship with a massive explosion. The narrator then declares that the fate of the Bartolomeo Pirates is unknown as their ship sinks near the coast of Galter Island.

At Hachinosu Island, Blackbeard has returned and is holding a meeting with his crew in the One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers. The pirates on Hachinosu are excited and ready to pursue the One Piece with their captain.

Pizarro, who is controlling the island’s giant skull, is reprimanded by Blackbeard for allowing Koby and Moria to escape. Although angered by this failure, Blackbeard praises Kuzan for capturing Garp. Garp, now covered in bandages, is shown chained in a dark cell.

Charlotte Pudding is also present, and is forced to sit next to Blackbeard in the One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers. Laffitte is currently observing the Revolutionary Army's movements at the ‘Naval Company UMIT Shipping Headquarters.’

He receives orders from Blackbeard not to forget about their preparations despite the chaos around them. Meanwhile, Caribou, Catarina Devon, and Augur arrive at Hachinosu, and Pizarro uses his island-controlling abilities to bring their ship to the meeting.

The One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers then return to the Elbaf ship two days after the departure from Egghead. It is revealed that the Thousand Sunny, carrying Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Chopper, has suddenly disappeared.

The remaining crew members, including the giants, Jinbe, Franky, Robin, Lilith, Bonney, and Brook, are shocked and confused. The giants, Dorry and Brogy, insist on finding the missing ship before returning to Elbaf.

Robin suggests that the Sunny might have been destroyed by a giant fish, which Franky dismisses, though he admits the fish in the area are massive enough to pose a real threat. The One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers then see Nami waking up in a mysterious room made of LEGO-like blocks.

She is dressed in a Viking warrior outfit, carrying a sword, and appears disoriented. An unknown voice calls her name, asking her to wake up. The One Piece Chapter 1126 spoilers concludes with an editor's note hinting at a new adventure, with no break announced for the following week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.