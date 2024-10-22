One Piece Chapter 1131 Delayed: Manga On Three Week Hiatus; New Release Date, Where To Read And More

One Piece will be taking a brief hiatus, surprising many fans. Eiichiro Oda has opted for a two-week break, meaning One Piece Chapter 1131 will be released in three weeks. Typically, Oda takes a week off after every three chapters, but this time, he has extended his break.

The announcement came after the release of Chapter 1130, revealing that the hiatus is related to the One Piece Live Action series. Oda's significant involvement in the project, including a recent trip to South Africa, has necessitated this break as he brainstorms ideas for season 2 and future storylines.

While disappointing for some fans, it emphasises Oda’s commitment to the Live Action adaptation. For fans who don’t wish to miss One Piece Chapter 1131, as it releases after the break, here’s everything you need to know, including the release date and more details.

One Piece Chapter 1131: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1131 is scheduled to launch on Monday, November 11, at 12 am JST. However, international readers can expect to access it on Sunday, November 10, during daylight hours, depending on their time zone. Fans should check local timings to confirm availability.

To read One Piece Chapter 1131, fans can visit official platforms such as Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, fans can access the latest chapter through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. Fans can also find a physical copy of the chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 50.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1131

One Piece Chapter 1131 will likely continue the encounter between Luffy and Loki, both of whom claim the title of “Sun God.” Tensions are likely to rise between the two, suggesting a possible battle. However, it is unlikely that Loki will serve as a long-term antagonist, and the Prince-Pirate duo may reach an understanding as they gauge each other’s intentions.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Straw Hat crew could finally reach Elbaph in One Piece Chapter 1131, leading to their reunion with Luffy. We may finally see more of characters like Hajrudin, Saul, and the mysterious character who awaits the crew’s arrival on the island’s shores.

One Piece Chapter 1130 recap

One Piece Chapter 1130, titled ‘The Accursed Prince,’ begins with Franky suggesting that the Straw Hats halt their search for Luffy’s group and proceed to Elbaph, as they have exhausted their resources. Robin, Jinbe, and the giants agree, setting sail for Elbaph.

Meanwhile, Luffy’s group escapes the diorama room, discovering a snowy terrain and a giant tree. They spot two giants, Gerd and Goldberg, discussing Road’s unlawful actions and expressing disdain for him. The Straw Hats stay hidden to avoid being reported as intruders.

Luffy senses a powerful presence and leaves to investigate, feeling a mysterious energy. At sea, news circulates of the Giant Warrior Pirates attacking Egghead and Dorry and Brogy’s increased bounties. Robin notices an unusual “X” mark on Luffy's arm in a newspaper photo.

Luffy then finds Loki, Elbaph’s “Accursed Prince” who killed his father for a Devil Fruit. One Piece Chapter 1130 ends as Loki introduces himself as the "Sun God" and declares his intent to destroy the world.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.