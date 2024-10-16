One Piece Chapter 1130 Brief Spoilers: Prince Loki Commits Patricide As Yggdrasil Is Revealed; DEETS

The One Piece Chapter 1130 brief spoilers have been recently revealed online, following Luffy and the Alabasta crew as they escape the Sun God’s Temple. Leaked by the reliable source Pew (@pewpiece) on Twitter/X, the chapter not only details the events outside of Luffy’s adventures within the diorama, but it also entails the situation of the other Straw Hats currently with the Giant Warrior Pirates.

Here’s everything you need to know about the One Piece Chapter 1130 brief spoilers to get a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1130 brief spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1130 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Cursed Prince.’ The cover story is said to continue Yamato’s pilgrimage to Wano. During this scene, a thief takes Yasuie Shimotsuki’s sword while Yamato and Otama are asleep.

The chapter then starts with a shift in perspective, showing Nico Robin, Franky, Brook, and Jinbe on their way to Elbaph with the Giant Warrior Pirates. During their voyage, they read a newspaper containing shocking information.

The paper falsely reports that Luffy killed Dr. Vegapunk and destroyed Egghead Island with the assistance of the Giant Warrior Pirates. The fabricated story results in Dorry and Brogy, the Giant Warrior Pirates’ captains, receiving bounties of 1.88 billion Berry each in the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers.

Advertisement

Attention then returns to the land of Elbaph, where a major twist is revealed – Prince Loki has killed his father to obtain a legendary Devil Fruit. This event has significant implications for the power dynamics within Elbaph, as the murder seems to have brought turmoil to the kingdom.

We then see Luffy’s reaction upon learning about the situation, as he decides to leave the group and set out alone to find Prince Loki, who is reportedly chained to a tree for the crime of murdering his father in the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers.

At the end of the chapter, the final two pages present an expansive view of Elbaph, offering fans a striking double-page spread of the entire kingdom. The scene displays Elbaph’s grandeur, with its castle, surrounding villages, and the mythical Yggdrasil tree at the center of the land.

Beneath the treetop of Yggdrasil lies a middle layer, which serves as the location of Elbaph’s castle and primary village in the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers. Within this reveal, Prince Loki makes his first full appearance, standing at the center of attention amidst the intricate details of Elbaph.

Advertisement

According to a series leaker, @Mugiwara_23, the design of Loki is described as “brutal,” adding to the intensity of his introduction. His appearance beneath Yggdrasil’s canopy, chained for his actions, seemingly emphasizes the tension behind the scene.

The One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers conclude with the announcement of a two-week break after the chapter’s release. This hiatus is intended to give the series creator, Eiichiro Oda, time to recharge and brainstorm new ideas for the story’s direction.

The pause comes after an action-packed chapter that sets up a deeper exploration of the conflicts and mysteries in Elbaph. Given the turmoil in the kingdom, Prince Loki’s motivations, and Luffy’s new mission to confront him, fans can expect upcoming chapters to explore the complex power struggles of the kingdom.

For more spoilers like this and updates from the One Piece manga, stick around with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.