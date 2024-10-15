One Piece Chapter 1130: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With the release of One Piece Chapter 1130 approaching, exhilaration among fans is at an all-time high as Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates prepare to enter the legendary land of Elbaf. The crew has finally escaped the influence of the Sun God, and the upcoming chapter is set to see the trapped Straw Hats finally reunite with the rest of the crew.

Don’t miss One Piece Chapter 1130 as it releases to discover how the crew reunites. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to read it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1130: Release date and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1130 is set to debut on Monday, October 21, at 12 am JST. Yet, for most international readers, it will become available during daylight hours on Sunday, October 20. Since release schedules may differ by region, fans are advised to verify timings in their respective time zones.

Those eager to dive into the latest chapters of One Piece can find them on official platforms like Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, One Piece Chapter 1130 can also be accessed through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app, while a physical copy will be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 47.

Expected plot in One Piece Chapter 1130

One Piece Chapter 1130 will likely follow the Straw Hats’ escape through the wall, which may lead to the actual land of Elbaf. As the nature of their current location remains uncertain, they may find themselves inside another detention center, as hinted by Road’s earlier comments.

On the other hand, they may reach a more welcoming part of Elbaf, such as a giant village. The chapter could introduce previously hinted characters, including the mysterious figure previously seen waiting for them and Saul, who has expressed a desire to meet the Straw Hats.

Additionally, there is potential for a reunion between the separated members of the Straw Hat crew in One Piece Chapter 1130. The other half of the crew has likely been searching for Luffy, and they may discover clues, like feathers left by Road’s crow, leading them to Elbaf.

One Piece Chapter 1129 recap

One Piece Chapter 1129, titled ‘Livedolls,’ begins with the townspeople urging the Sun God to calm down as the Straw Hats' actions have already caused significant damage. The Sun God remains furious over their interference.

Luffy is impressed by the intricate design of the block world and instructs the crew to minimize damage while escaping. Nami, after memorizing the blueprint, leads the crew and reveals the path to the exit.

The Sun God then traps them with a steel net, revealing that the room is a detention center designed to hold even giants. However, Zoro and Sanji cut through the net, surprising the Sun God in One Piece Chapter 1129.

As Luffy prepares to break through the wall with Gear Four, a flashback reveals that the Sun God is Road, the navigator of the New Giant Warrior Pirates, who despises Luffy. One Piece Chapter 1129 ends with Nami using Zeus to strike Road, allowing Luffy to break through the wall, revealing the way outside.

