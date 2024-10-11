One Piece Chapter 1129 Spoilers: Sun God’s Identity Revealed As Straw Hats Escape Diorama; DEETS

The One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers have confirmed the Sun God’s identity as a member of the New Giant Warrior Pirates previously introduced to fans. This news is particularly thrilling, as the more about the mysterious diorama the Straw Hats find themselves in is revealed.

Keep reading to find out more about the Sun God’s identity, as well as how the Straw Hats manage to escape the LEGO kingdom’s lands. Here’s everything you need to know about the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will either be titled ‘Live Doll,’ or ‘Living Dolls,’ depending on the translation. The cover story features Yamato once more, as she arrives at Amigasa Village and cheers on Otama’s training under Shinobu. Shinobu has regained her fuller physique as well.

The chapter then picks up where the last one left off, as Luffy and the Straw Hats flee on ‘Iskat.’ The townspeople in the LEGO Kingdom notice a fire spreading, visible through the cracks in the mirror of the diorama, sparking panic.

Meanwhile, the Sun God steps into the room in the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers, furious at the Straw Hats for the chaos they’ve caused. He sees the skeleton of the ‘Ear God,’ a fearsome meat-eating rabbit whose true name was Gluttobunny, which Luffy and the crew had previously defeated.

Angered, the Sun God accuses the Straw Hats of ruining his temple and harming his servants – he initially refers to them as ‘room’ and ‘pets’ respectively. Luffy, aboard the giant cat Iskat, tells it to be careful not to destroy the buildings, admiring the work done to create the LEGO kingdom.

Nami memorizes the map of the giant room and then discards it. She explains to the crew that the clouds hanging from the ceiling are made of cotton, and all they need to do is continue moving in a straight line. They’ve already traveled halfway through the nation in the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers.

Nami’s description reveals that the diorama takes up two-thirds of the room, while the Sun God’s Temple occupies the remaining third. At the back of the diorama are a forest, a spring, and a half-finished Great Tree stuck to the mirror.

The Sun God tries to trap the crew with an iron net that shoots out from his staff, but Zoro and Sanji destroy it effortlessly with powerful attacks. The crew reaches the other side of the LEGO nation in the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers.

Usopp uses his ‘Green Star: Skull Bombgrass’ to break the mirror, but the wall behind it remains intact. Amused by their efforts, the Sun God remarks that the struggle is a momentous occasion, something that will become a part of his miniature world’s history.

He refers to his ‘Live Dolls,’ powerless figures fighting against destiny, which he finds both pathetic and courageous in the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers. The Sun God refers to the Straw Hats by adding ‘taso,’ a Japanese honorific typically used in manga and anime, further puzzling the crew.

As Luffy prepares to punch a hole through the wall using Gear 4, Nami discusses her frustration with Usopp, describing how angry she is at being subjected to such horrors by the Sun God. She considers using Zeus to deliver judgment from heaven.

Sanji, furiously agreeing with Nami, claims that the Sun God’s altering of her clothes has enraged him as well. A brief flashback in the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers reveal that the Sun God is actually Road, the navigator of the New Giant Warrior Pirates.

Road is shown capturing the Straw Hats after the Thousand Sunny passed through a “sleeping mist area,” leaving the crew unconscious. Road, harboring resentment toward Hajrudin for joining the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, expresses his displeasure at becoming Luffy’s subordinate.

He fancies Nami and, in the flashback, is particularly excited when he sees her. Back in the present, Nami and Zeus unleash a massive lightning attack called “Raitei” on Road, shocking the town residents who are horrified by the damage in the One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers.

As the chapter nears its end, Luffy prepares to break through the wall, and the crew excitedly anticipates what lies beyond. Luffy’s giant Gear 4 punch destroys the wall, and the Straw Hats, along with the Iskat, escape outside.

The One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers conclude with a double-page spread showing Luffy’s excited smile at the end, upon seeing the world beyond the diorama’s wall. The spoilers also state that there is no break next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.