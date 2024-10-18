One Piece Chapter 1130 Spoilers Show The First Glimpse Of Elbaph As Prince Loki Meets Luffy; DEETS

The One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers have finally been released online, and they provide some much needed context to various details mentioned in the previous chapters, including more about the other members from Hajrudin’s New Giant Warrior Pirates, and the Straw Hats’s current location.

With the reveal of Elbaph’s scenery and Prince Loki’s appearance, fans can look forward to a lore-heavy chapter. Keep reading to get a glimpse into the upcoming chapter with the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘The Cursed Prince.’ The chapter will span 15 pages, with the cover story focusing on Yamato's Wano pilgrimage and shows a shadowy figure stealing Yasuie Shimotsuki's sword while Yamato naps alongside Otama.

The chapter then opens on the Elbaph ship, where Franky informs the Giant Warrior Pirates that they have exhausted their search efforts. Jinbe even enlisted the help of nearby sea creatures to look for any clues, but nothing came up.

The best course of action, he suggests, is to continue to Elbaph and await further developments. The giants agree, and the Elbaph ship resumes its journey in the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers. Meanwhile, Luffy’s group exits Road’s diorama, revealed to be within a giant castle atop a mountain in icy terrain.

Surrounded by snow-covered forests and mountains, the castle has a long bridge leading to a massive tree branch high above. Nami, overwhelmed by the size of everything around them, tries to steady herself.

The group then notices two figures approaching the castle over the bridge—Goldberg and Gerd, members of the New Giant Warrior Pirates, alongside Gerd's giant owl companion, Piper. The duo's conversation hints some of the problems within their crew in the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers.

Gerd expresses her disdain for a crew member, lamenting that he is a bigger embarrassment than Loki. As they knock on the castle door, Luffy's crew decides to stay hidden due to the warnings about trespassing in Elbaph.

During this moment, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji sense a mysterious presence nearby—a powerful "scream" that Luffy feels resonating throughout his body. Luffy insists on investigating the source in the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers.

Sanji stays back with the rest of the group and prevents Zoro from following him. Luffy then leaps off the bridge into the forest below to pursue the mysterious power. Back on the Elbaph ship, the crew receives a delivery from a News Coo carrying the latest edition of the World Economy Newspaper.

The report claims that the Giant Warrior Pirates helped Luffy attack and destroy Egghead Island, falsely stating that Luffy killed Dr. Vegapunk. The news is accompanied in the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers by pictures of Luffy in his Gear 5 form beside a photograph of Vegapunk.

This also comes with new bounty posters for Dorry and Brogy, each showing a reward of 1.8 billion Berries. Robin observes the image of Luffy and notes an unusual ‘X’ mark on his arm, which she finds odd.

Dorry and Brogy react to the news with disbelief, especially given that their previous bounties were significantly lower—around 100 million Berries. The giants also reveal to Franky that Elbaph is currently dealing with internal issues in the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers.

They recount how Prince Loki, born during their absence, murdered his own father, King Harald, to claim a ‘legendary Akuma no Mi’ that had been passed down through the royal family. While the warriors of Elbaph managed to imprison Loki, he has become increasingly difficult to restrain, requiring the combined strength of all the giants.

The One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers then shifts to Luffy’s perspective, where he is seen coming face to face with Loki. In a double-page spread, Luffy discovers the giant prince, chained in a snow-covered clearing.

Loki’s is depicted as a muscular giant with hair braided at the front, a goatee, and tattoos on his arms. He wears a black helmet adorned with two long horns, similar to that of Marvel’s Loki, and has bandages covering his eyes.

Speaking with a long tongue that hangs out like Doflamingo’s, Loki demands Luffy identify himself in the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers. Luffy introduces himself as “the man who will become the King of the Pirates.”

Lufy then asks who he is, and Loki responds cryptically, introducing himself as ‘the Sun God’ who will bring the end of the world. As he says this, the chapter zooms out to reveal the entirety of Elbaph. The kingdom’s landscape features the colossal Yggdrasil tree at its center, towering above surrounding mountains.

The tree’s middle branches hold a castle and village in the One Piece Chapter 1130 spoilers, indicating that this is where most of Elbaph’s inhabitants live. Waterfalls cascade down from Yggdrasil’s branches, flowing from the topmost layer into the middle layer and then into the sea.

A massive sword is also seen piercing through the middle of Yggdrasil, stretching down to the ground below. The spoilers ends with the announcement that One Piece will be on a two-week break as Eiichiro Oda takes time for research and planning, with the series set to return in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 50 on November 11th, 2024.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.