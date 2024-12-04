One Piece Chapter 1133 Brief Spoilers Out: Robin Flashback Revealed As She Reunites With Saul; DEETS

Fans of One Piece have been excitedly awaiting the release of Chapter 1133 in order to see Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates explore Elbaph, though the spoilers that have recently leaked suggest the chapter will instead shift its focus to Nico Robin.

With the One Piece Chapter 1133 brief spoilers out, fans can find out more about the character’s emotional reunion with Jaguar D. Saul, the giant who once saved her. Keep reading to find out more about the leaks.

One Piece Chapter 1133 brief spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1133 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Praise Me.’ The cover story will continue focusing on Yamato's pilgrimage, as Holdem, the Lion SMILE Fruit user previously defeated by Luffy, has captured Otama as a hostage again.

The chapter then opens with a Robin-focused flashback, but this time from Spandine’s perspective, blending familiar and new scenes. The flashback unveils a poignant moment when Robin once considered taking her own life but ultimately chose to persevere.

The One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers shift to the Straw Hats traveling aboard a mist ship powered by clouds. This Vegapunk-engineered vessel utilizes Elbaph’s unique atmospheric conditions, as Lilith explains during the journey.

The ship enables the crew to fly through the skies of Elbaph as they head to the location of Jaguar D. Saul. Upon arriving, it is revealed that Saul serves as a history professor in Elbaph, situated in an academic or library-like environment.

Advertisement

Anticipating their arrival, Saul humorously pretends to be unconscious to surprise Robin. However, she immediately recognizes his ruse in the One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers, leading to a heartwarming and playful moment between the two.

A flashback later details how Saul survived Aokiji’s freezing attack during the Ohara incident. The intense flames that consumed Ohara melted the ice encasing him, allowing his escape. He did not escape unscathed, however, as he suffered severe burns from the fire.

The One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers then see Robin, teary-eyed, asking Saul to praise her for surviving all these years. This question references his parting plea for her to live and find companionship in the world.

Their reunion is deeply heartfelt, with Robin’s resilience acknowledged in a profoundly moving scene. Most of the Straw Hats are depicted in tears during this moment. Notably, Jinbe and Zoro’s reactions remain unseen.

Luffy is seen observing the interaction with a beaming smile, evidently proud of Robin’s journey and their reunion. The One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers then conclude with the news that a break week for the series will follow the chapter’s release.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more spoilers like this and updates from the One Piece manga.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.