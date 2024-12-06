One Piece Chapter 1133 Spoilers: Robin Sees Through Saul’s Prank As Flashbacks Reveal Her Past; DEETS

The One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers see the long-awaited return of Jaguar D. Saul after nearly 20 years, as the chapter effectively conveys the vastness and beauty of Elbaph’s landscapes. Keep reading to get a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter, which focuses on Robin and Saul’s reunion after years apart.

One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers

As per the One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers, the chapter will be titled ‘Please Praise Me,’ which includes an emotionally charged reunion between Robin and Saul as the Straw Hats continue their journey through Elbaph.

The chapter opens with Yamato’s surrogate pilgrimage across Wano. In this installment, Holdem, the Lion SMILE user, resurfaces, taking Otama hostage once again. Yamato looks surprised, while Speed is shown defeated and lying on the ground.

The One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers then transition to Robin's flashback, revisiting events from different perspectives. Spandine is depicted manipulating public perception by framing Robin for the destruction of Marine battleships and the evacuation ship, speaking with reporters to spread these false accusations.

The flashback continues to show young Robin fleeing through various locations. In one scene, she is seen adding Ohara to a map in a bookstore. In another, she scavenges food from the garbage beside a dog. The public’s fear of her intellect and her association with Ohara leads to calls for her capture or death.

At her lowest point, Robin contemplates jumping off a cliff but recalls the words of her mother, Olvia, and Saul, urging her to live in the One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers. Their voices give her the strength to persevere.

The flashback ends as Robin runs away, trying to imitate Saul's laugh despite the cruel voices cursing her. Back in the present, the Straw Hats and their allies dock at the pier of an Elbaph village using a mist-powered ship known as a Sval.

Lilith explains that Elbaph’s unique atmospheric conditions allow advanced technologies like sea clouds, island clouds, and rainbows to coexist. The Straw Hats are amazed by the ingenuity of Elbaph's technology in the One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers.

Hajrudin introduces the Straw Hats in the village to the New Giant Warrior Pirates, now a subordinate crew of the Straw Hat Pirates. Despite Luffy’s protests against having subordinates, Hajrudin insists they serve willingly.

As a feast is about to commence, Gerd informs Robin that Saul is waiting for her at a nearby school and wishes to show her the Elbaph Library in the One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers. Robin initially plans to go alone, but her crew decides to accompany her.

They board the Sval again, flying to the “Warrior’s Spring,” a massive spring resembling a sea with a beach formed by fossilized tree parts. Upon reaching the location, a giant girl runs toward them, claiming Saul has collapsed.

The Straw Hats are alarmed, but Robin laughs, recognizing Saul’s playful nature. As Robin approaches, Saul pretends to roar at her in the One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers, mirroring their first meeting in Chapter 392.

The reunion becomes deeply emotional when Robin climbs onto Saul's hand and tearfully asks him to praise her for surviving all these years. Saul responds with warmth, commending her resilience and the strength she demonstrated while being hunted by the world.

Robin and Saul embrace as flashbacks of her despair and survival play out. The One Piece Chapter 1133 spoilers then see most of the Straw Hats crying from witnessing this, except for Luffy, Zoro, and Jinbe, who are instead smiling proudly.

Luffy’s happiness for Robin is the final note as the leaks conclude, stating that One Piece will be on break next week, only to return on December 23, 2024.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.