One Piece Chapter 1138 Spoilers: Shamrock Wounds Loki As More About Void Century Wars Revealed; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1138 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Harley (神典 in kanji, meaning “Sacred Texts”). The chapter consists of 17 pages and begins with a cover story featuring Who’s Who. He is inside a secret base, dressed in Wano-style attire but still wearing his signature mask, drinking with subordinates and geishas.

The chapter begins with Loki confronting Shamrock, questioning his resemblance to Red-Haired Shanks. Shamrock confirms they are twin brothers, with Shanks having grown up separately. He reveals Shanks once returned to Mary Geoise but chose to remain in the outside world.

Loki, harboring resentment toward both brothers, swears revenge, but Shamrock dismisses his threats. He unsheathes his sword, revealing its ability to manifest a massive three-headed Cerberus. The beast, cloaked in black clouds, wields swords in each mouth in the One Piece Chapter 1138 spoilers.

Shamrock sends the three heads flying toward Loki, impaling him in the torso. Before leaving, he orders Gunko to capture ‘the children.’ Meanwhile, at Aurust Castle, Luffy and the Straw Hats encounter giant guards claiming Shanks attacked them.

Luffy refuses to believe it, expressing admiration for Shanks. The conversation turns to Shanks’ origins, with Luffy speculating that the Roger Pirates were his true family. As Luffy speaks, the mysterious man last seen drinking with Crocus in Chapter 631 approaches the castle.

Elsewhere, Franky and Ripley examine a massive, fossilized mural on Treasure Tree Adam, dating back to the Void Century. The mural depicts a mermaid princess, a robot, and a strange-eared creature, suggesting historical ties between different races.

At the Owl Library, Saul presents Robin with the Harley book, which describes three world-altering wars. The final page of the One Piece Chapter 1138 spoilers depict an intricate mural of Nika battling a winged demon wielding the sun. The Harley text foreshadows an impending war, stating, “The Sun will return… they will meet again.” There will be no break next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.