One Piece Episode 1105 Controversy Explained: Why Does Toei Animation Seem to Hate Sanji? Find Out

This article contains spoilers for One Piece manga and anime

Sanji Fans are furious with Toei Animation because apparently, the animation studio messed up an important scene in the most recent episode of the One Piece anime. Episode 1105, which was released on May 19, continued with the Egghead Arc and its conflicts.

Sanji fans were upset when one of the scenes in the episode focused on him portrayed him as weaker and slower than in the manga. It's no wonder they were angry, as this isn't the first time this has happened.

What happened in episode 1105 of One Piece?

Episode 1105 of the One Piece anime was packed with action, including Stussy's betrayal of CP0 members, Zoro's battle with S-Hawk, and the Straw Hats' fight against the Seraphim. However, some fans, particularly those of Sanji, were dissatisfied with how a key scene was portrayed compared to the manga.

In the anime, S-Shark fires a beam at Lilith and Edison as Edison attempts to issue a command. While Franky saves Lilith, Sanji rescues Edison by arriving just in time. However, the anime adaptation differs from the manga, where Sanji preemptively saves Edison before the attack even lands, showcasing his impressive speed and agility by landing perfectly next to Zoro.

Additionally, the anime includes a scene where S-Shark throws Sanji against a wall, a detail not present in the manga. Furthermore, while Sanji's kick against S-Shark in the manga causes significant damage, his attack in the episode appears less impactful, leading to perceptions of him as weaker. The portrayal of Zoro as notably faster than Sanji in his fight with S-Hawk has also contributed to the discontent among fans, with some pointing fingers at Toei Animation for these deviations.

This is not the first time fans have pointed out Toei’s mistreatment of Sanji

Sanji fans have been frustrated over Toei Animation’s treatment of the character for some time now. In the episode 1095 preview, Sanji was shown to be hit by S-Shark like a rocket, which angered a lot of fans. In episode 1061, while fighting against the Queen, Sanji was loud and his presence was felt everywhere.

But in the manga, he was almost invisible and silent, a testament to his lethal and incredible speed. Fans were angry as even after being hit by Sanji’s combo attacks, the Queen seemed to take no damage and got up and started to talk. On the other hand, fans felt that Zoro’s scenes were animated to perfection, creating an obvious difference in skill between them.

Recently, an animator for One Piece called Henry Thurlow was pulled into one of these discussions by a fan on X (formerly Twitter). The animator, however, said that a lot of fans feel like their favorite characters are being undercut due to the anime scenes not following the manga religiously. He pointed out that it has also happened to Zoro and even Sakura from Naruto. He told the fans to just enjoy the show and relax.

Overall, despite a few instances where Sanji's abilities may have been downplayed, he remains an incredibly powerful character in both the One Piece anime and manga. It's important to remember that certain characters may have their moments to shine while others may not, but it's unfair to solely blame the animation studio for minor inconsistencies. After all, we've witnessed some truly epic battles featuring Sanji in the past.

