One Piece Episode 1106: Bonney Learns The Truth Of Kuma’s Past; SPOILERS From The Manga

One Piece Episode 1106 is just around the corner with more excitement as the Straw Hats' escape from Egghead continues.

One Piece Episode 1106 manga spoilers

One Piece Episode 1106 will likely cover One Piece Chapters 1074 to half of 1075. The episode has been confirmed to be titled Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk! The episode will likely begin with the World Government officials under attack by a new model of Pacifista known as Mark III.

This advanced model, PX-III 041, demonstrates its incredible power by generating a Bubble Shield capable of defending against any attack, marking it as Dr. Vegapunk's strongest creation. The agents are ordered by the Pacifista to surrender and move to Factory B, and comply while questioning who could have given such commands.

It is revealed that Sentomaru, now awake and recovering from his injuries, is behind these orders in One Piece Episode 1106. Realizing that he can no longer contact Vegapunk due to the Frontier Dome being closed and the Marines looping communications, Sentomaru decides to rebel fully. He commands all 50 Mark III Pacifista to mobilize, trying to ensure the Straw Hat Pirates' safe escape from Egghead with Dr. Vegapunk while also keeping a watchful eye on the strange behavior of the Marines.

Within the Labophase, Luffy is seen resting, his shoes broken from all the running and fighting. He inquires about the whereabouts of Vegapunk and Jewelry Bonney. Shaka informs him that Bonney is still within the building, monitored constantly, but the Stella (Vegapunk) has disappeared. Zoro, Brook, and Stussy join the group in new outfits, and Shaka announces the loss of control over the Frontier Dome, meaning any attempt to leave would be destroyed by the security system.

Shaka emphasizes the need to find Stella while he works on repairing the Frontier Dome. Despite the lack of signals from surveillance monitors, Franky points out that searching might be futile in One Piece Episode 1106. Shaka acknowledges this but suspects that the Seraphim's damage has created a blind spot in their surveillance system. Pythagoras checks different floors, after finding no sign of Stella.

Nami is eager to leave the island quickly and possibly gain some treasure, and volunteers to search, joined by the rest of the Straw Hats and Stussy. However, Zoro is left behind to avoid getting lost, with Luffy, Zoro, and Kaku staying to guard the captives. Elsewhere, Bonney finds herself within Kuma's memories in Room Nikyu. She witnesses her father's traumatic past, seeing him as a child crying and being forced back by others, who threaten him with death.

Bonney, helpless and tearful in One Piece Episode 1106, watches Kuma endure beatings and begs for salvation. Determined to understand her father's full story, she decides to continue looking into his painful memories. Meanwhile, Pythagoras's search for Stella is interrupted by an unknown assailant, leading to an explosion within the lab.

Simultaneously, on his news balloon, Morgans receives updates about the Egghead situation. He decides to publish a sensational story framing Luffy as Dr. Vegapunk's kidnapper while portraying the World Government as saviors. Nefertari Vivi is with Morgans and vehemently objects, knowing Luffy would never kidnap anyone. Ignoring her protests and Wapol's pleas to stay quiet due to his fear of government spies, Morgans argues that his priority is to entertain and stir the world, irrespective of the truth.

Back on Egghead, Shaka attempts to contact Pythagoras post-explosion but gets no response. A Cameko (camera) sent to investigate is destroyed, cutting off visuals and hinting at a saboteur within the Labophase. Luffy realizes his communication device is down, confirming that all communications are cut off. Shaka suspects an intruder causing havoc in One Piece Episode 1106.

On Tower A Floor 3, Nami, Brook, and Edison encounter distractions. Nami, fascinated by some artificial diamonds, momentarily forgets their mission until Edison reminds her of their priority. On Floor 2, Chopper and Robin, with Atlas, discover an artificial organ, further showcasing Vegapunk's scientific prowess. Atlas, meanwhile, admits discomfort when Robin mentions the scientist being ‘chopped up.’

In Tower B, Sanji and Jinbe team up with Stussy. Sanji, smitten, asks Stussy to call him a ‘dog,’ to which she playfully obliges while reminding him of their mission. Jinbe acknowledges the lab's vastness, and Stussy reveals they are in the weapon manufacturing sector, cautioning against causing shockwaves. One Piece Episode 1106 should conclude in Tower C, where Usopp, Franky, Lilith, and York stumble upon a headless Pythagoras body.

For more spoilers like this and updates on the Straw Hats’ escape from Egghead Island in the One Piece anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.