One Piece Episode 1106: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

With the Straw Hat Pirates facing mounting challenges as they search for the missing Dr. Vegapunk on the chaotic Egghead Island, Luffy and his crew must navigate through danger and uncover hidden secrets about Vegapunk's groundbreaking research.

In the background, the Marines, led by Kizaru and the powerful Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, close in. Don’t miss One Piece Episode 1106’s release and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more here.

One Piece Episode 1106: release date and streaming details

One Piece Episode 1106 airs Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. For viewers in different time zones, it's accessible on Saturday, May 25, 2024, around 12:30 am GMT / 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time may differ per time zone.

Fans eagerly await each weekly episode of One Piece on Crunchyroll, indulging in the ongoing adventures of Luffy and company. The latest episodes of the anime are also available on Netflix.

Expected plot of One Piece Episode 1106

One Piece Episode 1106 will be titled Trouble Occurs! Seek Dr. Vegapunk! Fans can expect Luffy and Chopper's search for the missing Vegapunk and Bonney to take center stage, while also uncovering crucial secrets about Kuma's past.

Meanwhile, the arrival of Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn at Egghead Island signals an impending confrontation with the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies in One Piece Episode 1106. With the threat from the Seraphim over, new obstacles approach the Straw Hats’ escape from Egghead.

One Piece Episode 1105 recap

Titled A Beautiful Act of Treason! The Spy, Stussy!, One Piece Episode 1105 begins as Shaka reveals Stussy’s true allegiance, disclosing that she has been Vegapunk's spy within CP0 for the past twenty years. As he states this, Stussy says that she lacks the authority to countermand Lucci's orders to the Seraphim, who continue their assault on the laboratory.

After Zoro and Brooke approach the Seraphim, Zoro recognizes from S-Hawk’s eyes that this Seraphim is based on Dracule Mihawk. When Lilith tries to command them to stop, S-Hawk attacks, but is blocked by Zoro. Edison then attempts to halt the Seraphim, but S-Shark launches a laser attack at him before he can finish his sentence, resulting in a massive explosion.

As Lilith falls, she is saved by Franky, and Sanji rescues Edison from the blast. Edison gives the command to the Seraphim to stop, and they immediately cease their attack and align with his directives. Meanwhile, Stussy effectively neutralizes Lucci and Kaku by restraining them with Seastone handcuffs in One Piece Episode 1105, which nullify their Devil Fruit powers.

Upon securing the Seraphim's loyalty, the group informs their allies in the control room. Shaka then prepares for their departure from Egghead Island, inviting Stussy to join them on the Thousand Sunny. However, Luffy and Chopper, aware that they must locate Vegapunk and Bonney before leaving, search the damaged laboratory but are unable to find them, as Vegapunk has mysteriously gone missing.

In a parallel storyline, on the island of Sphinx, Whitebeard's hometown, children inform Marco about an incident that transpired during his absence. The island, being unaffiliated with the World Government, was invaded by Marines in search of Whitebeard's hidden treasure. The Marines threatened the locals and demanded to know the treasure's location in One Piece Episode 1105.

However, they were saved by Weevil, who fiercely repelled the invaders. Weevil's mother then reveals that the Marines returned with Admiral Ryokugyu, who captured Weevil. She insists that Vegapunk can confirm Weevil's lineage as Whitebeard's son, despite Marco's skepticism.

Meanwhile, at sea, Kizaru continues his journey towards Egghead Island, where his subordinates prepare tea for him. Kizaru serves the tea to his superior, who is revealed to be Saint Jaygarcia Saturn in One Piece Episode 1105, one of the Five Elders.

For more updates on the One Piece anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

