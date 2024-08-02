One Piece Episode 1114: Garp Joins The Battle On Hachinosu; Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of One Piece shifted the focus from Egghead Island to Hachinosu, the stronghold of the Blackbeard Pirates after Blackbeard's rise to Emperor. The episode concentrated on Koby, who remained imprisoned on Pirate Island following the attack on Amazon Lily by the Blackbeard Pirates, and saw his efforts to escape.

With Vice-Admiral Garp on the shores of Hachinosu to rescue his favorite student, fans can look forward to a more action-packed episode in comparison to the last. Don’t miss One Piece Episode 1114, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

One Piece Episode 1114: Release date and where to stream

One Piece Episode 1114 will premiere on local Japanese networks on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. For some international fans, translates to a daytime release on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at times varying by location and time zones.

International fans can stream One Piece Episode 1114 on Crunchyroll or Netflix, after its Japanese airing. While Netflix is currently streaming the Egghead arc, it's currently uncertain if they will continue with new episodes beyond the arc's end.

Expected plot in One Piece Episode 1114

As per the episode preview, One Piece Episode 1114 will be titled ‘For the Beloved Pupil - The Fist of Vice Admiral Garp!’ The episode will likely feature Garp's dramatic entrance and his powerful Galaxy Impact attack.

One Piece Episode 1114 will also focus on SWORD's forces landing on Hachinosu Island, targeting the Blackbeard Pirates. Fans can look forward to seeing the new SWORD members and their unique abilities, with Garp taking on high-ranking officers. Koby will adapt his strategy to align with the arrival of his rescuers.

One Piece Episode 1113 recap

Titled Run, Koby! A Desperate Escape Strategy!, One Piece Episode 1113 sees Perona infiltrate the Blackbeard Pirates' prison on Hachinosu to rescue her captain, Gecko Moria. She seizes the cell keys from the guards and frees Koby, with the agreement that Koby will help free the other prisoners, including Moria.

Avalo Pizarro, one of Blackbeard's captains, commands the pirates to capture the escaped prisoners alive. With Koby's escape, the Cross Guild assigns a hefty bounty on him, sparking a frenzy among bounty hunters eager to capture him. Koby decides to separate from the other prisoners to divert the bounty hunters away.

As he flees, he thinks about a conversation he had with Blackbeard after being captured. Blackbeard had intended to use Koby as a bargaining chip to negotiate Hachinosu's admittance into the World Government. However, Kuzan advised against this plan in One Piece Episode 1113.

He reveals that Koby is a member of SWORD, a covert unit of Marines who are not officially recognized and thus cannot be used as leverage. However, Blackbeard had remained confident in his plan. The episode sees Koby's desperate attempt to evade the bounty hunters.

The chase escalates as a Marine invasion begins in One Piece Episode 1113, introducing several powerful SWORD members. The bounty hunters first face three golems with Logia-like intangibility, made of clay. Following this, Kujaku, another SWORD member, uses her whip to move buildings, further complicating the chase.

Meanwhile, Garp and Tashigi are shown watching from a ship off the coast, preparing for their own attack. One Piece Episode 1113 ends Garp and Tashigi keeping an eye on the chaotic battle on Hachinosu, about to attack.

