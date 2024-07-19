One Piece Episode 1113: Koby To Face The Blackbeard Pirates; Release Date, Where To Watch, Plot Spoilers And More

After addressing the various developments on Egghead Island, including York’s betrayal, the previous episode focused on the intense battle between Shanks and Eustass Kid on Elbaf. The anime delivered an exhilarating fight sequence, and now fans excitedly waiting for One Piece Episode 1113 to reveal what lies ahead in the series. Don’t miss the episode as it airs; keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

One Piece Episode 1113: Release date and where to watch

One Piece Episode 1113 is scheduled for release on Sunday, July 28, at 9:30 am JST. For viewers in other time zones, the episode will be available on Saturday, July 27, around 12:30 am GMT / 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET, though the exact release time may vary by time zone.

Fans can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch One Piece Episode 1113. Additionally, the episodes of the Egghead Island arc are being made available on Netflix. Furthermore, those looking to watch One Piece films can find them on platforms like Amazon Prime and HBO.

Brief plot spoilers for One Piece Episode 1113

As per the previews, One Piece Episode 1113 will be titled ‘Run, Koby! A Desperate Escape Strategy!’ The episode will see Koby freed at Hachinosu with the help of Perona. It will then be revealed that Blackbeard originally captured Koby to have their island recognized as a country by the World Government.

Advertisement

The Blackbeard Pirates, led by their commanders, will be seen trying to recapture Koby in One Piece Episode 1113. As Koby runs free, pirates are excited by the high bounty on his head. However, SWORD and the Marines will arrive to support Koby. Fans can look forward to seeing Koby’s efforts as he tries to ensure the safety of the other slaves on the island.

One Piece Episode 1112 recap

Titled Clash! Shanks vs. Eustass Kid, One Piece Episode 1112 begins with a flashback to York's planning of the Seraphim attack. York secretly ordered the Seraphim to target everyone in the Labophase except herself, Vegapunk, and the Cipher Pol hostages.

To avoid suspicion, she asked S-Snake to temporarily petrify her using the Mero Mero no Mi abilities and then secretly reversed the process later. On the high seas, the Red Hair Pirates face off against the Kid Pirates after their attack on Elbaf. Eustass Kid is eager to confront Shanks, an Emperor of the Sea, and enters the battle with confidence.

Advertisement

However, he is soon confronted by a fleet of Shanks' subordinate crews. As Shanks had not authorized their attack, he tells them he appreciates their loyalty but orders them to retreat in One Piece Episode 1112. Before they can withdraw, Kid gathers magnetic objects aboard his ship and prepares to unleash his powerful attack, Damned Punk.

He intends to destroy the entire fleet to reach the Red Hair Pirate Captain. Shanks, using his future sight ability, perceives Kid's intentions. He then personally intervenes with a devastating attack, Kamusari, striking Kid down just before he can fire. Killer, who tries to protect Kid, is also severely injured by the attack.

The explosion from the attack damages the ship and incapacitates several other crew members in One Piece Episode 1112. The remaining Kid Pirates surrender, begging for mercy and offering their copies of the Road Poneglyphs. Shanks, however, ignores their pleas and boards his ship.

Advertisement

At the same time, Dorry and Brogy, from the coast, unleash Hakoku, sinking the Victoria Punk. One Piece Episode 1112 ends as Kid falls into the sea, marking his and the Kid Pirates’ complete defeat.

For more updates on events of the high seas in the One Piece anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.