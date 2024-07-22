Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After Akane introduced Aqua to Smash Heaven, a stage-around play written by Goa, fans are hoping to see Aqua successfully seek Goa's return. Enlisting Yoriko’s help, Aqua’s success seems imminent as Abiko has decided to attend a Smash Heaven performance. Don’t miss Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 4 to find out the results; keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 4: Release date and where to stream

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 4 premieres on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on TOKYO MX, TV Hokkaido, BS11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, AT-X, and other Japanese networks. The episode will also stream globally simultaneously.

International viewers can watch Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 4 on ABEMA, Hulu, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, Netflix, and local platforms. HIDIVE will handle international streaming, and Medialink will manage the Asia-Pacific region via the Ani-One Asia Ultra subscription on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 4

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 4 will be titled Emotional Acting, per the official anime website. Fans can expect to see Raida convince Abiko to bring Goa back as the scriptwriter for Tokyo Blade. Abiko, after watching Goa's play, might realize her limitations in writing the script and accept Goa’s expertise.

Goa will likely return under specific conditions, possibly related to Abiko’s approval, leading to a completed script that satisfies everyone. Inspired by the revamped script, Aqua will seek help from Kana and Akane to improve his acting skills in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 4. This will challenge Aqua as he faces emotional hurdles from his past, which are hinted at by a conversation between Akane and Gotanda.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3 recap

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3 is titled Rewriting and opens with Ruby from B-Komachi expressing her frustration over the group's lack of activity. She complains to Miyako about wanting more work, only to learn that the group's inactivity is due to Kana's involvement in the Tokyo Blade stage play. Kana arrives and informs them that rehearsals are on hold due to script issues.

Meanwhile, Aqua and Akane go on a date to watch a stage-around play. Initially skeptical, Aqua is impressed by the performance and the modern technology used in the production. This experience seems to ignite Aqua’s enthusiasm for his role in Tokyo Blade. After the play, they encounter Raida, who reveals that the play they watched was also written by Goa.

Aqua realizes that Abiko, the Tokyo Blade creator, might share his previous misconceptions about theater and decides to take action in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3. Aqua, Kana, Akane, and Melt visit Yoriko, Abiko’s mentor and the author of Sweet Today. They seek Yoriko’s help to convince Abiko to reconsider her stance on the screenplay.

Though Yoriko doubts she can persuade Abiko, she agrees to visit her. Yoriko spends the night helping Abiko meet a deadline, during which they argue but also come to an understanding. Abiko shares her stress as a best-selling author. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3 concludes with Abiko receiving tickets from Yoriko, on Aqua’s behalf, to see another play.

