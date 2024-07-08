Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Oshi No Ko Season 2 has finally begun, and fans are more excited than ever as Aqua, Ruby, Akane and Kana return to the screen. Rehearsals for the Tokyo Blade Stage Play have commenced, with high expectations for Akane's performance against Kana.

Fans then saw Abiko Samejima, the creator of Tokyo Blade's manga, visit the rehearsal studio and propose a complete overhaul of the script, leaving things on a tense note. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2 is just around the corner with more, so don’t miss the episode and get the release date, expected plot and more here.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and where to watch

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 11 pm JST. The episode will premiere on TOKYO MX and TV Hokkaido, BS11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, AT-X, and others in Japan. The series maintains a simultaneous release schedule worldwide due to its airing time in Japan.

The episode will also be available for streaming on ABEMA, Hulu, Disney Plus, dAnimeStore, Netflix, Anime Times, and more platforms locally. HIDIVE will provide international streaming for Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2, while Medialink will handle the Asia-Pacific region via the Ani-One Asia Ultra subscription on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot of Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2 will be titled The Telephone Game. Fans can expect to see tensions rise between the Tokyo Blade creator Abiko Samejima and scriptwriter GOA. GOA, a fan of the series, crafted the stage play script to fit the runtime constraints, but Abiko wants significant changes after observing rehearsals.

Advertisement

This episode will likely explore the challenges Abiko faces in adapting her work for the stage, while GOA defends his script. Senior manga artist Yoriko's concerns about Abiko's social skills in the media environment may come to light as well, foreshadowing a potential clash of creative visions in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 1 recap

Titled 'Tokyo Blade,' Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 1 sees the Tokyo Blade Stage Play rehearsals begin. The episode introduces the play's characters: Blade, Shuriken, Kizami, Monme, Toki, and Saya Hime. An important scene from the play features Toki and an injured Saya Hime.

The episode then shifts to the first day of rehearsal with Aqua Hoshino as Toki, Akane Kurokawa as Saya, Kana Arima as Shuriken, Aiyu Narishima as Kizami, and Sakuya Kamoshida as Monme. Ruby visits her mother Ai Hoshino's grave, telling her about B-Komachi's four-month progress since their debut, mentioning concerts, live streams, and increased fans.

Advertisement

She updates Ai on Aqua's acting career and his girlfriend, expressing her dedication to succeed as an idol. Rehearsals continue, and Aqua summarizes the play's story in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 1, explaining the Shibuya Struggle. Akane later questions Aqua's feelings about not sharing more scenes with Kana.

However, Aqua's focus is on finding Ai's murderer, suspecting Toshirou Kindaichi's connection to Lalalai Company. Producer Sumaki Raida praises the cast, especially Aiyu and Aqua. Kana's performance, inspired by Taiki Himekawa, impresses everyone, including Akane, who resolves to improve her own skills.

On the third day of rehearsals, Akane joins Aqua, discussing Kana's acting skills. Kana consistently outshines Akane, who struggles with script changes. Despite her frustrations, Akane adapts to the play's needs. By day five, scriptwriter GOA joins the team, with the original author visiting in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 1.

Akane's concerns about the script are voiced by Aqua, but director Kindaichi rejects further changes. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 1 concludes with Tokyo Blade's author Abiko Samejima and Kichijouji arriving. Impressed by the cast's skills, Abiko demands significant script changes.

Advertisement

For more updates on Tokyo Blade Stage Play in Oshi No Ko Season 2, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.