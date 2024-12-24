Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Anime To Release January 2025; Everything You Need To Know

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time, based on Kogitsunemaru’s light novel series, is set to premiere its anime adaptation in January 2025. This production from Studio Comet combines the isekai genre with alchemy, following a protagonist who crafts his way to success in a mystical world.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time: Release date and where to watch

The Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time anime will first stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store on January 1, 2025, before its television debut on January 8, 2025, on Tokyo MX. This will be followed by airings on BS11 and AT-X.

Fans in Japan will also be able to stream the series on sites such as Anime Times, Hulu, U-NEXT, Bandai Channel, and Amazon Prime Video, among others. Internationally, Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time will be available on Crunchyroll.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time: Cast, crew and music

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time will be directed by Naoyuki Kuzuya, with Mitsutaka Hirota overseeing the scripts and Sayaka Anesaki designing the characters. Hiroshi Nakamura composes the music, while DIALOGUE+ performs the opening theme, ‘TREASURE!’, and Harmoe sings the ending theme, ‘Twinkle Days.’

The voice cast features Shogo Sakata as Takumi Iruma, Ai Kayano as Sofia Sylphid, and Nao Toyama as Maria. Sora Amamiya voices Goddess Norn, who mistakenly summons Takumi to another world, while Nene Hieda and Moeka Koizumi round out the cast as Revya and Mani, respectively. Additional roles include Nobuo Tobita as Papek, a wealthy merchant, and Kikuko Inoue as Mulan, a trader in the town of Bolton.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time plot summary

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time follows Takumi Iruma, a middle-aged man accidentally summoned to a fantasy world by Goddess Norn. As compensation, she grants him a skill of his choice.

Opting for what he assumes is a modest production skill, Takumi receives ‘Alchemy,’ an ability so powerful it allows him to create anything, from weapons to flying ships. Despite his desire for a peaceful life, his unique abilities thrust him into fame and unexpected battles.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time explores Takumi’s adventures as he uses his extraordinary skills to navigate life in a new world, bringing to life the light novel series, which has sold over a million copies and also inspired a manga adaptation illustrated by Taro Sasakama.

