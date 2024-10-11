Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Mylo Moriarty, the head of the House of M and the orchestrator of the "Bloody Lab Incident," has made his reappearance in the last episode of Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2, and fans are more excited than ever.

With Mylo having dispatched Winter Moriarty to Japan, fans now look forward to the troubles that will ensue. This powerful antagonist has set up the season for a flurry of escalating conflicts and intriguing developments.

As the Shibuya Apocalypse Serial Murders continue, fans shouldn’t miss Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 2 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to get the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 2 is set to debut on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST in Japan. This episode will be available on AT-X, TOKYO MX, and various other Japanese networks. Local fans can also stream it without limits on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.

For those interested in pay-per-view options, services such as Rakuten TV and Video Market will aso offer the episode. International fans can watch Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 2 on Crunchyroll, while those in South Asia can watch it on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 2

As per the anime’s official website, Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 2 will be titled ‘The Case of the Shibuya Apocalypse Serial Murders (Part 2).’ The episode will follow Ron and Toto as they investigate a second murder that occurs at Shibuya’s scramble crossing.

The victim is linked to a group of hackers, and one of the group members, Hokuro, reveals that they were following orders from someone named Mary Itou, a key figure in a cryptocurrency theft. The team will focus on this lead, using it to locate the transaction point where the stolen money is supposed to be exchanged.

Ron, Toto, and Amamiya will likely attempt to apprehend the mastermind during this exchange, while continuing to investigate Winter Moriarty’s role in the ongoing murders. Ron will likely piece together the motives behind the killings and the involvement of the House of M, hinting at further confrontations with Winter in Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 2.

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 1 recap

Ron Kamonohash’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 1 begins with Ron thinking back on his past, specifically the "Bloody Lab Incident" where he was framed by the House of M, losing his detective license as a result.

Meanwhile, Mylo Moriarty, the head of the House of M, learns that Winter Moriarty has entered Japan to carry out a mission. The focus then shifts to Ron, Toto Isshiki, and Amamiya investigating a murder scene at Shibuya Mall Park, where a man is found tied up and impaled by a unicorn statue.

Ron deduces that the House of M is behind the murder, spotting a distinct mark on the victim’s neck. Despite correctly predicting the next crime’s location, Winter Moriarty evades them, killing the second victim with an arrow.

Frustrated by the failure, Ron realizes that Winter is targeting another victim in Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions Season 2 Episode 1.

