Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Ego Jinpachi unveiled the top six players of Blue Lock in the last episode, explaining his plan to build his team with these players at the center. Meanwhile, the remaining players are required to participate in a one-match tryout.

This match will allow them to demonstrate their skills and ability to coexist while playing alongside the top six players. Don’t miss Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2 to find out the results of the tryouts, and keep reading to get the release date, where to watch it, the expected plot and a recap of the first episode.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2 is set to premiere on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will debut on TV Asahi’s new programming block, IM Animation, and will subsequently be accessible on networks like BS Asahi, AT-X, and Animax.

The second season will be available for local streaming on sites such as Hulu, ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, among others. International fans will be able to stream Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2 on Crunchyroll, with English-subtitles available.

Expected plot in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2 will likely focus on Isagi’s tryout match with Rin and Shidou, two players known for their clashing personalities. Alongside them, Isagi will play with Hiori Yo and Nanase Nijiro, both of whom will be introduced in this episode.

Given the volatile nature of Rin and Shidou’s relationship, fans may witness a clash occur between the two during the match. How Isagi deals with the explosive chemistry within the team will be key in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 2.

Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1 recap

In Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1, titled ‘Tryouts,’ Ego Jinpachi reveals the top six players of the Blue Lock project who will serve as the foundation for the Blue Lock Eleven team. These six players are considered pivotal for the upcoming match against the Japan U-20 team.

Ego gives the remaining 29 players a critical opportunity—a tryout match where they can demonstrate their ability to assert dominance and collaborate effectively while playing alongside the top-ranked players.

For the tryouts, players must select two strikers to form teams. The only exception is Meguru Bachira, ranked seventh, who is allowed to join two teams. Yoichi Isagi, unsure of his choice, deliberates between Rin Itoshi and Seishiro Nagi in Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1.

After a conversation with Reo Mikage, he ultimately decides to play alongside Rin and Ryusei Shidou, believing this combination will help him grow. Blue Lock Season 2 Episode 1 concludes with the preparation for this high-stakes tryout match.

