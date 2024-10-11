MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Kanata crossed the finish line in his qualifying race in the first episode of MF Ghost Season 2, achieving an impressive placement. With the qualifying round complete, the upcoming main race is about to begin, and fans are more thrilled than ever for the competition.

Don’t miss MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2 as it releases to find out the results of the race, and keep reading to get the release date, where to stream, expected plot and a recap of the first episode.

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2 is scheduled to release on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 12 am JST. For many viewers around the world, this means the episode will be available on Sunday, October 13, 2024, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

In Japan, fans can catch the initial airing on Tokyo MX and BS11, after which RKB Mainichi Broadcasting will air it at 1:20 am the same day. Additional broadcasts will follow on networks such as Yomiuri TV and TV Aichi at later dates. Internationally, Crunchyroll will be simulcasting MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2.

Expected plot in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2

As per the anime’s official website, MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2 will be titled 4WD Offensive. The final Ashinoko GT race begins amidst heavy rain, favoring Kanata's driving style. Starting in tenth position, Kanata is determined to seize any opportunity to advance.

However, he faces stiff competition from high-powered 4WD cars, which begin to gain traction in the challenging wet conditions. His driving skills with the FR Toyota 86 will be tested as the race unfolds.

Kanata’s ability to navigate the slippery track will be decisive in his bid to rise through the ranks. Additionally, there may be a scene in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 2 where Kanata and Ren visit Kamakura before the race.

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 1 recap

MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 1, titled ‘The White Reaper Descends,’ sees Kanata race on the Ashinoko GT track, one of the most difficult tracks in the MFG circuit due to its volcanic ash-covered sections, which make the surface slippery.

Making use of his superior drifting skills, Kanata overcomes these conditions and initially climbs to seventh place. However, after all racers finish their runs, his final ranking drops to tenth. Despite this, Kanata celebrates his success with friends Aiba and Ogata at a Japanese restaurant.

He thinks about the crucial driving lessons he learned from his mentor, Fujiwara. Meanwhile, Beckenbauer competes on the final day of the qualification round in MF Ghost Season 2 Episode 1, tactically holding back for much of the race before accelerating to claim first place.

Sawatari, who views Beckenbauer as unimportant competition, sees Kanata as a genuine threat, impressed by his handling of the Toyota 86 despite its lower power compared to other vehicles in the race.

