Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 SPOILERS Out: Rion Talks To Akira As Kindaka’s Fate Revealed; Discover More Here

Fans had expected the next chapter to update us on Uzuki’s group and their operations at the JAA’s sixth base while Sakamoto, Shin, and Nagumo made plans for Sakamoto’s Store Chain. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 leaks have not disappointed, revealing the group’s activities as Uzuki’s Rion personality talks to Akira. For fans unable to wait for the official release, here’s everything you need to know about the spoilers that have recently been released.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 spoilers

As per the Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 spoilers that have leaked online, the upcoming chapter will either be titled ‘Awakening’ or ‘Wake Up,’ depending on the translation (醒める). As predicted, the chapter returns to the present, as Uzuki’s persona of Rion talks to her niece, Akira.

Rion is seen warning Akira about the dangers of the assassin's path, emphasizing how difficult it is to leave once one is involved. Rion then urges Akira to return home and lead a normal life, but Akira will refuse, not wanting to abandon Rion. Rion, though silent, internally expresses her inner hope that Sakamoto and Nagumo will act before things spiral out of control.

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 leaks will then shift to Sakamoto, who has regained his former plump physique and is enjoying a bowl of ramen. Around him are Shin, Lu, and Heisuke, who are discussing plans to expand Sakamoto's store chain. Shin expresses confidence in becoming a second-level manager, while Heisuke shows interest in being a regular employee.

Shin will dismiss this, suggesting Heisuke should be a third-level manager instead. Lu dreams of managing a Chinese cuisine branch within the Sakamoto chain. Their daydreams are then interrupted by Wutang, who reminds them that they need to defeat the Order first to achieve any of these lofty plans.

This reminder frustrates Shin and Lu, with Shin admitting that he knows the reality but wants to temporarily forget it. In the Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 spoilers, Shin acknowledges that defeating the Order is impossible with their current abilities and proposes training with Sakamoto, making him think about the suggestion.

He thinks that while Heisuke has developed his style, Shin’s path remains unclear. Sakamoto also realizes that he cannot teach Shin anything more and that he himself needs rigorous training to regain his peak performance. Watching a martial arts program on TV, Sakamoto wishes for a mentor to guide him.

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 leaks will then move to Kindaka, who is recovering from his injuries in a hospital. Because Nagumo paid for Kindaka’s medical expenses, the Order has assigned four assassins to guard him. Disguised as one of the guards, Nagumo is seen swiftly decapitating one assassin.

The remaining two try to shoot, but Nagumo will blind them with a blanket and cripple them by slashing their legs before finishing them off. Sitting beside Kindaka’s bed, Nagumo thinks about his past privileges within the Order that allowed Kindaka’s current care. Now that Nagumo has been dismissed, these privileges will be revoked.

Nagumo thinks about the fact that Akao is confirmed dead, noting that he no longer has a reason to keep Kindaka alive. Despite this, he feels a pang of regret in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 spoilers, recalling the times Kindaka accompanied him and the trio.

As Nagumo prepares to leave, bidding a final farewell to Kindaka, the latter unexpectedly grabs Nagumo’s hand as he wakes up. Kindaka then asks Nagumo about the current situation. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 176 leaks end with an editor’s note stating that the next chapter would feature a color page cover.

