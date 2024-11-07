Sakamoto Days Chapter 189: Shin To Attempt Killing Tenkyu As Torres ‘Trains’ Sakamoto; Release Date, And More

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days finally updated fans on the events ongoing above the surface, where Sakamoto has been struggling to keep up with Torres' skill level. After the former top assassin consistently fell short of Torres’ expectations, Sakamoto and Torres eventually came together for a meal.

Below ground, Shin and Heisuke’s tentative partnership with Tenkyu came to an abrupt end after Tenkyu spoke of his intention to kill Aoi and Hana. With their alliance shattered, fans can only wonder how Shin and Heisuke will get out of their predicament safely.

Don’t miss Sakamoto Days Chapter 189 to find out what happens next, and keep reading to discover the release date, where to read it, what to expect and a recap of the last chapter’s events.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 189: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 189 is set to release on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, fans in other regions can expect the chapter to be available earlier, on Sunday, November 10, around 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET. Please note that the exact release time may vary depending on your local time zone.

To read the latest chapter, fans can visit several online platforms. In the US and Canada, Viz Media provides access, while Shueisha's MANGAPlus also releases the new chapters. Sakamoto Days Chapter 189 will also be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 50.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 189

Sakamoto Days Chapter 189 will likely reveal Tenkyu’s reaction to learning Shin’s true relationship with Sakamoto. Shin’s deception as the JAA fortune teller may provoke Tenkyu to launch a sudden attack, possibly sparking an intense battle as Shin braces for a potential life-threatening encounter.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto’s time with Torres may take an unexpected turn, with gambler’s hint about Sakamoto’s skills in the kitchen being used in combat helping him achieve a breakthrough. Torres likely expects Sakamoto to similarly use multiple weapons at once, though it may take some time for Sakamoto to fully understand this.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 188 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 188, titled ‘Here and Now,’ begins as Sakamoto is defeated by Torres for the fifth time. Torres, frustrated, insists Sakamoto needs to raise his bounty before he can be targeted seriously, as his preference for unarmed combat doesn't pose a significant enough threat.

Unfazed, Sakamoto suggests Torres train him, an idea Torres considers pointless due to Sakamoto’s lack of specialized weapon skills. While walking, they encounter Aoi, who invites Torres for dinner, and Sakamoto allows it, feeling confident that Torres won’t attack without incentive.

Torres observes Aoi’s cooking skill and is astonished by Sakamoto’s talents in the kitchen as well, prompting him to ask why such skills are hidden. Sakamoto Days Chapter 188 then shifts to the JAA prison, where Shin and Heisuke work together to convince Tenkyu that Shin is the fortune teller.

As they converse, Shin is outraged when he learns Tenkyu plans to target Sakamoto’s family to draw him out. Shin, incensed, punches Tenkyu, and Sakamoto Days Chapter 188 ends as he states that he would abandon Sakamoto’s family rule against killing if it meant protecting them from Tenkyu.

